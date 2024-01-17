A male nurse at a Hong Kong mental hospital has been suspended after allegedly slapping and punching a patient.

The male patient, 22, who is severely mentally disabled, had been in Kwai Chung Hospital in Lai King since last year, a police source said on Wednesday.

The nurse, 61, was said to have shouted at the patient on Tuesday before slapping and punching him on the left cheek and hitting his upper body with his right fist. A doctor witnessed the incident.