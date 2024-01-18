Hong Kong police have arrested one of two suspects over a HK$250,000 (HK$31,955) hold-up, with officers finding a car the pair allegedly stole from the victims before crashing it into a lamp post and abandoning it in the New Territories.

The force on Thursday said officers were still looking for the accomplice and the money taken in the Wednesday night robbery.

The two men robbed a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman at knifepoint on Kwu Tung Road in Lok Ma Chau at around 9.43pm and stole their vehicle, police said.

“The two assailants threatened the victims with the weapons and stole the woman’s Toyota car that was carrying HK$250,000 in cash,” a source familiar with the case said.