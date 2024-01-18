Hong Kong police have arrested four men in connection with a HK$50 million (US$6.4 million) fraud involving a charity organisation that was set up almost four decades ago to help drug addicts, the Post has learned.

A source familiar with the case on Thursday said the arrests were related to the Christian Zheng Sheng Association.

The force said the four men were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud – an offence punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

The four men were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. Photo: Warton Li

Established in 1985, the Christian-run group aims to help drug addicts through the process of rehabilitation, guiding them to start a new page in life, as well as rejoin and contribute to the community, according to its website.

“The name – Zheng Sheng – is derived from the Bible’s ‘repent and redeem’, ‘from death unto life’,” the organisation said on its webpage.