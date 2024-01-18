Acting Superintendent Bonnie Ngan Hoi-ian said the nine were aged between 15 and 39 and had been charged with offences including production, possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as indecent assault.

The force on Thursday added the youngest victim involved in the videos was just nine years old at the time, and who was filmed and exploited by her brother.

Eight men and a teenage boy have been arrested and almost 1,000 child porn videos seized in a massive police crackdown, Hong Kong police have said.

Ngan, of the police cybersecurity and technology crime bureau, added electronic devices seized during the operation on Tuesday were estimated to contain around 190 child abuse videos and 738 photographs.

“One can imagine the extent of harm suffered by these victims depicted in the videos and the significant impact it has on their growth and well-being,” she said.

Police arrest nine, including a 15-year-old boy, in crackdown on child pornography. Photo: Warton Li

She added the existence of such child pornography would only fuel paedophilia and possession or distribution of the material encouraged its production and further harm to children.

Ngan said that preliminary investigations showed the suspects had obtained the illicit material from a variety of sources.

These included social media, websites and file-sharing apps and they had been stored on computers, mobile phones and external storage devices.

Some offenders had also uploaded videos and photos to the cloud.

Investigators also found that two of those arrested had produced sexually explicit videos and photographs of underage family members.

Investigators found 23 video clips made by the now 15-year-old Form Four pupil.

Police said he secretly recorded video his younger sister naked at their home two years ago when he was 13 and she was nine.

Another six child pornography video clips and 39 photographs were found on a 28-year-old lab assistant’s computer, some of which also involved a sister.

About 24 pictures secretly taken of his sister four years ago, when she was 10, were seized.

The other images and videos found on his computer were believed to have been downloaded from the internet.

An 18-year-old student was accused of an indecent assault on his 10-year-old sister. No relevant videos or photographs were found on his electronic devices.

Ngan said some child pornography videos and photographs seized involved victims believed to be from overseas.

Investigations revealed that those arrested had no connection to each other and were traced based on intelligence provided by overseas law enforcement agencies abroad.

Hong Kong police recorded a total of 56 cases of child pornography between January and November last year.

Nearly 70 per cent of them – 39 cases – involved perpetrators and child victims who met on social media platforms, dating apps, or through online games.

Almost 90 per cent of the cases involved female victims. About 70 per cent of the child victims were aged between 12 and 16.

Most of the offenders established contact with the child victims online, using tactics such as pretending to share their interests and showing concern to lower their targets’ guard and gain their trust.

Senior inspector Sarah Chan Hang-ming of the police family conflict and sexual violence policy unit appealed to the public to pay close attention to the well-being of children around them in light of the cases that involved exploitation of family members.

“Relying solely on the police’s intelligence analysis and arrest operations is not sufficient because child victims may not realise or may be reluctant to acknowledge that they are being abused by their own family members,” she warned.