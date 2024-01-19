South China Morning Post
Jimmy Lai trial
Police and members of the public outside West Kowloon Court. Prosecutors allege Lai was the mastermind of an anti-China conspiracy linked to Apple Daily. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai used Apple Daily ‘headline story’ on ‘exiled’ bookseller to instigate mass rally before 2019 protests, court hears

  • Former publisher Cheung Kim-hung says Jimmy Lai ordered ‘headline story’ on Taiwan-based Lam Wing-kee to drum up support for protest against extradition bill
  • Bookseller Lam claims to have been kidnapped and taken to mainland China
Brian Wong
Hong Kong prosecutors have accused media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying of using an article on the “exile” of a bookseller, who claimed he was kidnapped and taken to mainland China, in the now-defunct Apple Daily tabloid to instigate a mass rally before protests broke out in 2019.
Former publisher Cheung Kim-hung on Friday said Lai instructed senior editorial staff to contact Taiwan-based Lam Wing-kee to prepare the article that would drum up support for a demonstration against a now-withdrawn extradition bill on April 28, 2019.

“We will use Lam Wing-kee’s story to boost the mass rally on the 28th,” Lai said in a WhatsApp message to Cheung shown in West Kowloon Court. “However, in order to make it a headline story, [we] must approach Lam for a telephone interview. Please contact Lam and make this happen. Thanks.”

Lam Wing-kee in Taipei in 2020. The bookseller disappeared before later turning up in custody in mainland China. Photo: EPA-EFE

Cheung has agreed to testify for the prosecution against his former boss in exchange for a shorter sentence.

The 76-year-old publishing mogul had also approached former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten, via a British human rights activist, for comment on what Apple Daily called a “vicious” bill and to urge residents to take to the streets, Cheung said on the 13th day of the national security trial.

During proceedings, defence counsel Steven Kwan Man-wai, said Lai had difficulty keeping up with the various documentary evidence displayed in court via a digital screen because he had an eye problem.

“His condition has deteriorated recently after an operation,” the lawyer said, adding that further surgery might follow.

Lai has denied two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed national security law, which was enacted in 2020, and a third charge of conspiracy to print and distribute seditious publications under colonial-era legislation.

Cheung and five other Apple Daily senior executives await sentencing after they pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. He and two others have turned prosecution witnesses in exchange for more lenient sentences.

Prosecutors have alleged Lai was the mastermind of an anti-China conspiracy linked to Apple Daily, where he had complete control over its editorial policies.

Post