Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai used Apple Daily ‘headline story’ on ‘exiled’ bookseller to instigate mass rally before 2019 protests, court hears
- Former publisher Cheung Kim-hung says Jimmy Lai ordered ‘headline story’ on Taiwan-based Lam Wing-kee to drum up support for protest against extradition bill
- Bookseller Lam claims to have been kidnapped and taken to mainland China
“We will use Lam Wing-kee’s story to boost the mass rally on the 28th,” Lai said in a WhatsApp message to Cheung shown in West Kowloon Court. “However, in order to make it a headline story, [we] must approach Lam for a telephone interview. Please contact Lam and make this happen. Thanks.”
Cheung has agreed to testify for the prosecution against his former boss in exchange for a shorter sentence.
During proceedings, defence counsel Steven Kwan Man-wai, said Lai had difficulty keeping up with the various documentary evidence displayed in court via a digital screen because he had an eye problem.
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai told staff to run ‘pro-resistance’ stories: trial
“His condition has deteriorated recently after an operation,” the lawyer said, adding that further surgery might follow.
Lai has denied two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed national security law, which was enacted in 2020, and a third charge of conspiracy to print and distribute seditious publications under colonial-era legislation.
Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai ‘told Apple Daily to promote resistance’ against government
Prosecutors have alleged Lai was the mastermind of an anti-China conspiracy linked to Apple Daily, where he had complete control over its editorial policies.