Cheung has agreed to testify for the prosecution against his former boss in exchange for a shorter sentence.

“We will use Lam Wing-kee’s story to boost the mass rally on the 28th,” Lai said in a WhatsApp message to Cheung shown in West Kowloon Court. “However, in order to make it a headline story, [we] must approach Lam for a telephone interview. Please contact Lam and make this happen. Thanks.”

The 76-year-old publishing mogul had also approached former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten, via a British human rights activist, for comment on what Apple Daily called a “vicious” bill and to urge residents to take to the streets, Cheung said on the 13th day of the national security trial

During proceedings, defence counsel Steven Kwan Man-wai, said Lai had difficulty keeping up with the various documentary evidence displayed in court via a digital screen because he had an eye problem.

“His condition has deteriorated recently after an operation,” the lawyer said, adding that further surgery might follow.

Lai has denied two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed national security law, which was enacted in 2020, and a third charge of conspiracy to print and distribute seditious publications under colonial-era legislation.

Cheung and five other Apple Daily senior executives await sentencing after they pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. He and two others have turned prosecution witnesses in exchange for more lenient sentences.

Prosecutors have alleged Lai was the mastermind of an anti-China conspiracy linked to Apple Daily, where he had complete control over its editorial policies.