Hong Kong businessman falls victim to break-in after thief makes off with HK$1 million in luxury watches from his home
- Burglar entered house using ‘master key’ at around 8pm on Thursday with the 53-year-old man’s mother inside, insider says
- Stolen timepieces included Audemars Piguet and Rolex watches
A Hong Kong businessman has become the latest victim of a recent spate of burglaries after a robber broke into his home and made off with four luxury watches worth nearly HK$1 million (US$127,865).
The 53-year-old discovered the burglary when he returned to his house at Lakeview Garden on Yau On Street in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin at around 1am on Friday, according to police.
The force said the watches were worth an estimated HK$980,000.
A source familiar with the case said the businessman found his second-floor bedroom ransacked.
“Upon inspection, he discovered his four watches placed in a cabinet were missing,” he added.
The Post learned the stolen timepieces included Audemars Piguet and Rolex watches, worth HK$500,000 and HK$400,000, respectively.
A preliminary investigation suggested a burglar used “a master key” to enter the house at around 8pm on Thursday, according to the insider.
“At that time, the businessman’s mother heard someone enter through the main door while she was in her third-floor bedroom,” he said.
“She mistakenly thought it was her son returning home, so she did not pay attention and check.”
Officers checked security camera footage in the housing estate to gather evidence.
Police are treating the case as burglary. Detectives from the Sha Tin district investigation unit are handling the case. So far, no arrests have been made.
On Sunday, the residence of Hong Kong actress Elvina Kong Yan-yin in the Ting Kau area of Tsuen Wan was burgled of HK$160,000 in cash and jewellery.
Hong Kong recorded a 51.9 per cent increase in the number of burglaries in the first 10 months of last year. The number of break-ins rose to 1,100 between January and October in 2023 from 724 cases logged in the same period the year before.