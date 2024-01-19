A Hong Kong businessman has become the latest victim of a recent spate of burglaries after a robber broke into his home and made off with four luxury watches worth nearly HK$1 million (US$127,865).

The 53-year-old discovered the burglary when he returned to his house at Lakeview Garden on Yau On Street in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin at around 1am on Friday, according to police.

The force said the watches were worth an estimated HK$980,000.

A source familiar with the case said the businessman found his second-floor bedroom ransacked.