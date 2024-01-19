Hong Kong national security police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly posting seditious messages on social media platforms to provoke “hatred” towards the central and city governments.

The suspect, who was detained at his home in Sha Tin on Thursday, was charged with “doing an act or acts with seditious intention”, a breach of the Crimes Ordinance.

“[An] investigation revealed that the arrested man was suspected of repeatedly publishing posts with seditious intention on social platforms, with content provoking hatred towards the central authorities and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” police on Friday said.

Police said electronic communications devices said to have been used to publish seditious messages were seized in the raid on the man’s flat.