Hong Kong national security police arrest man over allegedly seditious social media posts provoking ‘hatred’ towards authorities
- Suspect charged with ‘doing an act or acts with seditious intention’, a breach of the Crimes Ordinance
- Officers raid man’s home in Sha Tin, seizing electronic communications devices said to have been used to publish seditious messages on social media
The suspect, who was detained at his home in Sha Tin on Thursday, was charged with “doing an act or acts with seditious intention”, a breach of the Crimes Ordinance.
“[An] investigation revealed that the arrested man was suspected of repeatedly publishing posts with seditious intention on social platforms, with content provoking hatred towards the central authorities and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” police on Friday said.
Hong Kong man, 26, jailed for three months for wearing seditious T-shirt at airport
Police said electronic communications devices said to have been used to publish seditious messages were seized in the raid on the man’s flat.
The case will be mentioned at West Kowloon Court on Friday afternoon.
Police reminded the public that the offence was a serious crime punishable by up to two years in jail.