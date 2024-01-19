“As to the four cases involving breaches of the code, these are technical but nonetheless still breaches,” he said. “From the perspective of the legal profession, the code should always be strictly adhered to and is vigorously enforced by the Bar Council.

But association chairman and Senior Counsel Victor Dawes on Friday said the body had sent a “letter of advice” to four barristers who were found to have breached the bar’s Code of Conduct by failing to keep certain necessary documentation as required.

An investigation by the Hong Kong Bar Association has cleared 38 barristers accused of wrongly accepting payments from a legal defence fund that supported residents arrested during the anti-government protests in 2019.

“The complaints and investigation on this occasion serve as a reminder to all members of the need to abide by the code strictly, so as to maintain the high standard of integrity of the bar, and to avoid doubts from the public.”

Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes. Photo: Elson Li

The results of the investigation were announced on Friday when Dawes met the press, a day after he was elected association chairman for a third time.

Dawes also stressed the legal sector has tackled an unprecedented volume and diverse type of cases related to the 2019 social unrest.

“Members of the public may not fully understand the professional rules regarding fees, and the keeping of documents and records, and it is not difficult to understand why they may raise questions about the barristers’ conduct,” he said.

National security police lodged complaints with the association and the Law Society in May 2022 after the force’s investigation into the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund uncovered “suspected misconduct by solicitors and barristers” in their provision of legal services.

The barristers were accused of accepting payments from the fund to represent defendants who had sought legal support in cases related to the social unrest.

A police insider had told the Post that some barristers had told the judiciary they were providing pro-bono services.

The association’s code of conduct requires a practising barrister to only accept fee payments by cheque or bank transfer from a company, firm or other body that instructed the barrister, with exceptions being made if instructed by the Department of Justice. Collection of cash payments is also prohibited.

According to the fund’s website, barristers could receive HK$6,000 (US$767) for attending a half-day mention hearing at a magistrate’s court, and HK$20,000 for a bail hearing at the High Court. A lawyer visiting a detained defendant could receive HK$1,500 per hour, including travel time.

A Law Society investigation remained under way as of last May. The Post has reached out to the society for comment.

In May 2022, police arrested five former trustees of the disbanded fund for allegedly colluding with foreign forces, among them retired Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, former lawmaker Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee and pop singer Denise Ho Wan-see.

Another 10 former staff members and people connected to the fund were also arrested last August on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces. No charges have been laid so far.

In a separate case, the five trustees and the fund’s secretary were fined up to HK$4,000 each in November 2022 for failing to register the legal defence fund in accordance with the Societies Ordinance.

The fund provided more than HK$243 million to protesters facing prosecution or financial hardship before it was disbanded in 2021.