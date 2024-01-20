A mother of four has been arrested for allegedly attacking her children at their Fanling home after getting agitated by noise from their singing, a Hong Kong police spokesman has said.

Police received a call around 11pm on Friday, alleging the 46-year-old woman physically assaulted her 19-year-old son and three daughters, aged 11, 16 and 17, with her hands and a water bottle at a flat on Luen On Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained the suspect, an Indonesian who has a Hong Kong identity card, for allegedly ill-treating her children. A district investigation team from Tai Po is handling the case.

Last month, a 38-year-old woman from Heilongjiang province in mainland China was arrested for reportedly assaulting her four-year-old son at Tuen Mun Hospital where he had been admitted since a traffic accident in September.