Hong Kong police arrest mother of four for allegedly attacking her children over noise from singing
- Woman, 46, allegedly assaulted her 19-year-old son and three daughters aged 11, 16 and 17 with her hands and a water bottle
- Incident occurred at the family’s Fanling home, a district investigation team from Tai Po is handling the case
A mother of four has been arrested for allegedly attacking her children at their Fanling home after getting agitated by noise from their singing, a Hong Kong police spokesman has said.
Police received a call around 11pm on Friday, alleging the 46-year-old woman physically assaulted her 19-year-old son and three daughters, aged 11, 16 and 17, with her hands and a water bottle at a flat on Luen On Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and detained the suspect, an Indonesian who has a Hong Kong identity card, for allegedly ill-treating her children. A district investigation team from Tai Po is handling the case.
Last month, a 38-year-old woman from Heilongjiang province in mainland China was arrested for reportedly assaulting her four-year-old son at Tuen Mun Hospital where he had been admitted since a traffic accident in September.
The woman, who lost contact with her husband in the city, was said to have struck the boy’s head and kicked his legs after he refused to sleep.