Hong Kong customs arrests US arrival over 1.3kg of cocaine hidden inside body

A visitor from the United States has been arrested and charged over allegedly carrying 1.3kg of cocaine worth an estimated HK$1.3 million (US$166,290) inside his body into Hong Kong.

The 30-year-old man arriving from New York aroused the suspicion of authorities while passing through customs on Saturday and he was escorted to hospital, where he underwent an examination.

A doctor confirmed foreign objects were hidden inside a body cavity, according to a customs department statement, which did not specify the part concerned.

Hong Kong airport. The suspect was charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug, which carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment. Photo: Edmond So

The man was arrested on Sunday after he discharged 116 pellets of suspected cocaine weighing about 1.3kg in total, according to authorities. The drugs were worth an estimated HK$1.3 million.