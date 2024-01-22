Hong Kong police have arrested 219 people in a crackdown on fraud syndicates that allegedly swindled residents out of more than HK$500 million (US$64 million), with wealthy professionals among those duped by the scammers.

Chief Inspector Lam Ka-tsing of the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit on Monday said the 558 victims lost between HK$500 and HK$19 million each.

“They include individuals with high education backgrounds and high salaries, such as accountants, auditors, bank managers, investment consultants and people working in the legal field,” he said, adding that victims were aged between 17 and 88.

“No matter what your background is, you can be a target of swindlers.”

Among the victims discovered in the two-week crackdown was a 36-year-old software engineer who fell prey to scammers in an online investment fraud and lost more than HK$19 million – the largest amount in all the cases.