A 51-year-old clerk has been handed a suspended jail sentence over online posts inciting others to cast invalid ballots in Hong Kong’s district council election last year.

Yeung Sze-wing, one of three arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog on December 10 when residents headed to the polls, pleaded guilty at Eastern Court on Monday to one count of engaging in illegal conduct by inciting others to cast invalid votes during an election period.

Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei sentenced Yeung to two months in jail but suspended the sentence for two years owing to her guilty plea and “other mitigating factors”.

Election staff sort through votes at a counting station in Causeway Bay last December. Photo: Dickson Lee

Yeung’s offence was “serious in nature” as it “undermined the fairness of an election”, Chui said in a press release from the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).