“Two neighbours happened to be passing by at that time and shouted at the attackers, who then fled on foot,” the insider said.

A source familiar with the case said four black-clad men, wearing caps and face masks, jumped out and attacked the victim with knives.

The 32-year-old victim was walking home at around 4.30am in Chau Tau Tsuen off Castle Peak Road, near the Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint, when the assailants confronted him.

A police spokeswoman said the victim suffered cut wounds on his limbs and was taken by a neighbour to North District Hospital.

The injured man said he was robbed of a bag carrying HK$50,000 but refused to provide further information, the source said.

Police searched the village but made no arrests.

Detectives from the border criminal investigation unit also checked security camera footage at the village to gather evidence.

On Wednesday last week, a 34-year-old man and his 25-year-old woman friend were robbed at a knifepoint on Kwu Tung Road, in the same district as Tuesday’s incident. Two robbers stole the woman’s Toyota car, which was carrying HK$250,000 in cash.

Police arrested one of the suspects after the stolen car crashed into a lamp post and was abandoned in Sheung Shui.

Separately, police arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with another robbery in which three perpetrators stole HK$90,000 from a 30-year-old man in a failed abduction in Yuen Long on the same day last week.

The culprits threatened the victim with weapons in an attempt to force him into a car, before allegedly assaulting him when he refused to obey. Police said the trio stole his bag carrying the money and fled in their own vehicle.

In the first 10 months of last year, police handled 85 reports of robbery, a 32.8 per cent increase from 64 cases logged in the same period in 2022.