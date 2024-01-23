Hong Kong’s anti-corruption body has charged a former sales executive of one of the city’s biggest grocery retailers with fraud after he allegedly swindled it out of more than HK$12 million (US$1.5 million).

Mak Ka-wing, former senior sales executive of Dah Chong Hong, was facing 32 counts of fraud under the Theft Ordinance, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said on Tuesday.

Mak was responsible for handling clients’ grocery orders. He is accused of inducing the company, established in 1949, to send out goods worth more than HK$12 million by submitting 32 fake orders between August 2020 and April 2021.