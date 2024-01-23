Hong Kong’s graft-buster charges ex-sales executive with fraud over allegedly swindling grocery giant out of HK$12 million
- The former senior sales executive of Dah Chong Hong allegedly submitted 32 fake orders between August 2020 and April 2021
- He then sold the goods privately and paid Dah Chong Hong only about HK$278,000, investigation reveals
Hong Kong’s anti-corruption body has charged a former sales executive of one of the city’s biggest grocery retailers with fraud after he allegedly swindled it out of more than HK$12 million (US$1.5 million).
Mak Ka-wing, former senior sales executive of Dah Chong Hong, was facing 32 counts of fraud under the Theft Ordinance, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said on Tuesday.
Hong Kong graft-buster arrests 20 people for allegedly faking MPF documents
Mak was responsible for handling clients’ grocery orders. He is accused of inducing the company, established in 1949, to send out goods worth more than HK$12 million by submitting 32 fake orders between August 2020 and April 2021.
An ICAC spokesman said an investigation had found that Mak was allegedly behind submitting the fake orders. He then sold the goods privately and paid Dah Chong Hong only about HK$278,000.
Hong Kong’s ICAC charges 23 in largest case involving alleged renovations scams
Mak has been released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Kwun Tong Court for mention on Thursday before the case is transferred to the District Court.
The ICAC investigation arose from a corruption complaint. Dah Chong Hong was said to have fully cooperated with the ICAC probe.