Hong Kong transport
Passengers evacuated from Hong Kong MTR train during morning rush hour after smoke seen emerging from under carriage
- Reports of smoke on East Rail line train as it arrives in Kowloon Tong station at around 8.50am, and no injuries reported
- Emergency services deployed after train transferred to Mong Kok East station, with smoke gone by 11.14am
Passengers were safely evacuated from an MTR train at Hong Kong’s Kowloon Tong station during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, after smoke was seen emerging from underneath its carriages.
The southbound train on the East Rail line entered the station at around 8.50am, with smoke spotted as it approached platform No 1.
All passengers were evacuated and the line resumed service shortly after at about 8.55am
No injuries were reported.
The train was transferred to Mong Kok East station, where firefighters arrived at around 9.05am, five minutes after being alerted to the incident.
The Fire Services Department deployed 13 fire trucks, one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
The cause of the smoke, which had ceased by 11.14am, is still being investigated.
The Post has reached out to the MTR Corporation for more details.
