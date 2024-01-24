All passengers were evacuated and the line resumed service shortly after at about 8.55am

The southbound train on the East Rail line entered the station at around 8.50am, with smoke spotted as it approached platform No 1.

The train was transferred to Mong Kok East station, where firefighters arrived at around 9.05am, five minutes after being alerted to the incident.

The Fire Services Department deployed 13 fire trucks, one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

The cause of the smoke, which had ceased by 11.14am, is still being investigated.

The Post has reached out to the MTR Corporation for more details.