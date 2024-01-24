3 arrested as Hong Kong customs seizes HK$10 million in fake electronic devices labelled as Apple and Samsung products
- More than 14,000 counterfeit devices labelled with brand names such as Apple and Samsung seized between January 8 and 19
- Goods intended for countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, France and the United Kingdom
Hong Kong customs officers have arrested three men and seized more than HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) in fake electronic devices labelled with brand names such as Apple and Samsung in a crackdown on the illegal import of counterfeit goods.
Inspector Law Kwok-chuen of customs’ intellectual property investigation bureau on Wednesday said the more than 14,000 items seized were intended for countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, the United States, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
The counterfeit products, uncovered in 19 cases in the two-week period between January 8 and 19, included mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, charge cables and other phone accessories.
“Preliminary investigation shows the seized goods have been smuggled into the city from mainland China and were destined for overseas,” Law said.
He added that investigations into the items’ origin and places of production were still under way.
The biggest seizure among the 19 cases was made on January 9 when customs officers inspected a cargo container that was unloaded from a vessel at the River Trade Terminal in Tuen Mun.
About 2,500 counterfeit electronic products, such as mobile phones, wireless headsets and phone accessories, were found inside the container. They have an estimated street value of HK$2.9 million.
On January 15 and 16, customs officers intercepted three Hong Kong-bound trucks at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing. More than 3,000 knock-off goods were discovered in the vehicles’ cargo compartments.
The three drivers, aged from 43 to 63, were arrested. The trio have been released on bail pending further investigation.
Under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance, importing, exporting, selling or possessing goods with forged trademarks for sale or for the purpose of trade is punishable by up to five years in jail and a HK$500,000 fine.
In 15 other cases, customs officers seized about 9,000 counterfeit products in the sorting centres of logistic companies.
Law said the goods were taken to the centres for processing and temporary storage while arrangements were being made for re-export.
He said customs mounted the operation due to a rising trend of fake brand-name electronic products being smuggled into the city for re-export via land routes since December, and vowed to continue enforcement actions.