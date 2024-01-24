Hong Kong customs officers have arrested three men and seized more than HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) in fake electronic devices labelled with brand names such as Apple and Samsung in a crackdown on the illegal import of counterfeit goods.

Inspector Law Kwok-chuen of customs’ intellectual property investigation bureau on Wednesday said the more than 14,000 items seized were intended for countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, the United States, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The counterfeit products, uncovered in 19 cases in the two-week period between January 8 and 19, included mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, charge cables and other phone accessories.

The fake items carry a street value of more than HK$10 million. Photo: Jelly Tse

“Preliminary investigation shows the seized goods have been smuggled into the city from mainland China and were destined for overseas,” Law said.