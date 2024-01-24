Mok pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and four of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

Hong Kong taxi driver ‘ran red light’ at intersection before crash that killed 2

His taxi slammed into six pedestrians, including a pregnant woman and a boy aged 4, who were walking across Kwong Fuk Road in Tai Po, on August 22, 2021.

The High Court on Wednesday heard that 66-year-old Mok Pui-wa had accelerated as he approached the pedestrian crossing, where the traffic lights were red, as he tried to overtake cars ahead of him.

He previously faced a charge of dangerous driving causing death, which the prosecution amended to manslaughter.

Mok’s counsel told the court that the defendant had worked as a private driver for nearly 50 years, and only drove taxis on weekends over the past four decades.

The defendant felt “deep regret and guilt”, and apologised to the family members of the deceased, the lawyer said.

But Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai said evidence showed Mok was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and the mechanical parts of his taxi were in order.

“I could not think of any other reasons than the defendant being hasty,” he told the defence.

Car camera footage showed that Mok had veered from his lane to the opposite side of the road before his taxi hit a safety island.

A 59-year-old man died at the scene and a 63-year-old woman died in hospital a day later, according to a fact sheet available in court.

Among the four injured pedestrians, a pregnant woman suffered a brain haemorrhage and skull fracture, but did not miscarry the baby.

Justice Chan said no mitigating factors should be considered in this “serious” case except for the timely guilty plea.

But he noted that few car accidents involving fatalities ended in charges of manslaughter, hence the starting point for the sentence required further study.

He adjourned the case to March 22 for sentencing and ordered both parties to submit case references from the Sentencing Council in the United Kingdom to assist the court.