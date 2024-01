A Hong Kong taxi driver has pleaded guilty over his role in a crash that killed two pedestrians and injured four at a busy road crossing in 2021.

The High Court on Wednesday heard that 66-year-old Mok Pui-wa had accelerated as he approached the pedestrian crossing, where the traffic lights were red, as he tried to overtake cars ahead of him.

His taxi slammed into six pedestrians, including a pregnant woman and a boy aged 4, who were walking across Kwong Fuk Road in Tai Po, on August 22, 2021.

Mok pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and four of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.