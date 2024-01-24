The ex-security guard was also convicted of wounding Lau Po-wing, who worked with Lee in handling cash transits from automatic teller machines at Tseung Kwan O MTR station.

Cheung Man-kong, now 34, appeared at the High Court on Wednesday for sentence after a unanimous verdict by a jury of six women and one man convicted him of the killing of Lee Wing-ho, who was 34, on September 1, 2020.

The court heard during the trial that the defendant had argued with Lee when they were colleagues from 2016 to 2018, when Cheung left the company.

Mr Justice Johnny Chan Jong-herng highlighted that Cheung bought the knife two days before he committed the offence after he ran into Lee on a bus.

The attack happened when the victim and his two colleagues were carrying out maintenance work at the ATM machines.

Cheung told police under caution that he had no intention of killing Lee and only wanted to “teach him a lesson”.

“The defendant wanted to use the mental disorder defence but it was not accepted by the jury,” Chan said.

He dismissed the defence’s plea in mitigation that Cheung was not a violent man and that the murder was an “individual case” after the court was told he had a previous conviction for violent assault.

Chan also mentioned the autopsy report, which said a 10cm (3.9 inch) long wound was found on the victim’s body.

Cheung was also found to have injured Lau, who tried to stop the attack. He was sentenced to six months for the assault.

Chan ordered that the sentence should run concurrently with the life term.