The main contractor at the centre of the construction scandal plaguing Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project has been lobbying hard behind the scenes to win lawmakers’ support, while continuing to refuse to address the matter in public.

Leighton Contractors (Asia) has reportedly focused its attention on some of its harshest critics in the Legislative Council, among them Michael Tien Puk-sun who said the firm last week invited him to attend a private dinner.

Tien heads the council’s railway subcommittee, a meeting of which Leighton has declined to attend on Friday. The subcommittee is investigating the shoddy work done at the Hung Hom and Exhibition Centre stations of the HK$97.1 billion (US$13 billion) Sha Tin-Central link.

The lawmaker said he had told Leighton he would attend the dinner on two conditions, that he be allowed to record the meeting, the result of which he would make public, and that the firm attend Friday’s subcommittee meeting.

“I told them that if they could agree to the terms I made then I could go and meet them,” he said.

However, Tien said Leighton staff never responded to his conditions, and he subsequently discovered from Legco’s secretariat that the firm had refused to attend on Friday.

“From their reply to Legco, I guess Leighton already called off this meeting,” he said.

Executive Council member and New People’s Party’s lawmaker Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee said a public relations firm acting on behalf of Leighton had approached her a few days ago inviting her to meet one of the firm’s chief executives.

“But I already turned down the meeting request,” she said. “It’s inappropriate for Leighton to lobby for lawmakers’ support individually.”

She said the construction company should openly make an account at Legco, or to the government.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Chan Han-pan of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), said he and several DAB lawmakers had been approached by a public relations firm for a meeting with Leighton.

However, he said the group needed to hold a party meeting on Friday afternoon to decide whether to attend.

“We haven’t decided it yet. We’ll discuss this matter tomorrow,” he said.

While Leighton maintains its silence, MTR Corporation chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang has called for the firm to come clean over its responsibilities.

At Hung Hom station, which involved a HK$5.2 billion contract, workers were found cutting steel bars short to fake proper installation at the platform.

Leighton has been accused of instructing workers to carry out the fake installation work, and the Highways Department has asked the police to investigate.

At the Exhibition Centre station, where Leighton partnered with China State Construction in a joint venture, MTR Corp admitted workers there had dug deeper than allowed before the proper installation of underground support in the form of I-beams.

Despite two warnings of non-compliance in May and June, the contractor continued with its flawed method of excavation until the faulty work was exposed last month.