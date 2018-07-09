In an extremely rare move, Hong Kong’s justice department is seeking to call on evidence from a mainland legal expert in a high-profile court battle over a plan to apply national laws in the city’s West Kowloon rail terminus, the Post has learned.

The application by the Department of Justice, represented by Benjamin Yu SC, will have to be approved by High Court judge Anderson Chow Ka-ming.

The DOJ did not elaborate on its decision to summon a mainland expert witness, other than saying this was to clarify the “effect of [National People’s Congress Standing Committee] decisions”. The matter is expected to be touched on during a preliminary hearing on Monday and at a later time.

It was also not immediately clear which mainland law expert the department would seek help from. It has meanwhile sought to adjourn the case to August 13.

If the application is approved and the scholar’s expert evidence is eventually adopted by the court, it could provide a boost to the NPCSC’s power to hand down a free-standing decision binding on the city and its courts, even when the matter does not involve an interpretation of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Last December, the Standing Committee – China’s top legislative body – approved a controversial joint checkpoint plan allowing mainland officials to enforce national laws in the West Kowloon terminus of the cross-border high-speed rail link between Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. The relevant local legislation was passed in mid-June in the wake of protests and delays.

The fight over the arrangement then moved from the Legislative Council to the city’s courts, as five applicants sought judicial reviews of the so-called co-location bill.

In his application, activist Hendrick Lui Chi-hang questioned the legality of the NPCSC’s decision, arguing that it violated the principle of “one country, two systems” by applying mainland laws in Hong Kong. The model, under which Beijing governs the city, guarantees Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy.

The Standing Committee has interpreted the Basic Law five times since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in July 1997, in decisions that were binding for the city’s courts at all levels.

It remains unclear however whether the NPCSC’s approval of the joint checkpoint plan is directly binding on Hong Kong, since it does not involve an interpretation the Basic Law. Throughout the legislative process, the government said only that the decision was “a law under the mainland legal system” and was silent on the effect on Hong Kong.

The Post understands that the five judicial review applicants have split views on whether to introduce expert evidence. At least one of them intends to argue that the NPCSC’s decision is irrelevant in the present case, while another may cite their own mainland legal expert’s evidence to counter what the DOJ presents.

One applicant, ousted lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, previously applied in a separate bid against his disqualification from the Legislative Council to summon Peking University legal scholar Zhang Qianfan as an expert witness.

The liberal academic had earlier argued that the NPCSC could not amend or supplement the Basic Law, as the power to do so was vested in a higher structure: the National People’s Congress.

Leung’s application was however denied by the Court of Appeal, which stated that he should have made the application during the trial instead of at the appeal stage. The court did not discuss Zhang’s opinion at the time.

Adopting legal opinion on mainland law is not completely alien in Hong Kong’s constitutional cases. In the 1999 Chong Fong-yuen right of abode case, the Court of Final Appeal heard written opinions from three mainland law experts for both parties: key Basic Law drafter Lian Xisheng, Basic Law Committee member Albert Chen Hung-yee and former member Wu Jianlian.

Maria Tam Wai-chu, the newly appointed vice-chairwoman to the Basic Law Committee, which advises the central government and the NPCSC on matters relating to the mini-constitution, said that although the court could decide whether to adopt a mainland law expert’s evidence, former committee chairman Li Fei had already stated that the Standing Committee’s decision had the “highest authority”.

“Any NPCSC decision is legally binding on Hong Kong,” Tam said, adding that all that remained was for the expert to confirm this. “Any person studying the Chinese constitution would know. Just as Li Fei already said – this is the law.”

Ronny Tong Ka-wah, an adviser to the city’s leader, noted that despite the NPCSC being the country’s top legislative body, “a Hong Kong judge could still decide what effect [the decision] has on Hong Kong”.

However, he echoed Tam’s statement that NPCSC decisions were binding and that he did not see the need to summon an expert witness.