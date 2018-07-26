Hong Kong would like to play a bigger role on the international stage by sharing experiences with emerging economies and helping them to set up regulatory bodies, the city’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor told the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Thursday.

The chief executive made the request at a meeting with AIIB president Jin Liqun and two bank vice-presidents as she kicked off her three-day trip in the Chinese capital.

The bank, with a total capital base of US$100 billion (HK$780 billion), is Beijing’s answer to the Asian Development Bank, led by Japan and the World Bank, which is heavily influenced by the US.

The AIIB was set up to help member countries finance their infrastructure projects. It now has more than 80 members, including Hong Kong and the Group of Seven countries excluding the United States and Japan.

Hong Kong joined the AIIB with a total subscription of US$765.1 million, or 0.8 per cent of the bank’s shares. Earlier this year, the city’s government also donated US$10 million to a special fund under the bank which will provide financial and technical support to poorer members for planning projects and tackling poverty.

At the meeting with Jin, Lam said the donation showed that Hong Kong was willing to take up its international responsibilities and support the bank’s mission. But apart from offering money, Hong Kong also hoped to play a more diverse role.

“In some of the emerging economies along the ‘Belt and Road’, whether in building up institutional safeguards, in sharing best practices in city management, in doing all sorts of training here and there, I hope the AIIB could also give us this opportunity when opportunities arise,” Lam said.

The Belt and Road Initiative was a strategy rolled out by President Xi Jinping in 2013 to boost trade and infrastructure links between China and more than 60 countries across three continents.

Lam also said that while the trade war between China and the US could bring uncertainty to the city, she still believed “2018 will be a very good year for Hong Kong”.

Jin did not mention whether Hong Kong would play a more varied role, but he said the city was “not really a small member” of the bank, and some residents had been helping with its operations.

“We have benefited from Hong Kong’s membership enormously, not only in terms of capital subscription … We have Hong Kong [professionals] working very hard in this institution. They teamed up very well with the rest of the staff,” Jin said.

It was Lam’s fourth meeting with Jin since the Hong Kong chief executive took office in July last year.

On Thursday afternoon, Lam was expected to meet 22 Hong Kong tertiary students at the graduation ceremony of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ six-week internship programme at Zhongguancun, a hi-tech zone in Beijing.

Lam would then visit the academy’s Institute of Automation, and discuss policies to support innovation and technology in Hong Kong with the academy’s top officials.

On Thursday morning, Lam had a breakfast meeting with former science and technology minister Wan Gang, who is now president of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, a Beijing-backed society of scientists.

Lam was expected to meet Beijing officials on Friday to discuss the central government’s ambitious “Greater Bay Area” project, which aims to transform nine mainland China cities, Hong Kong and Macau into a financial and innovation powerhouse rivalling Silicon Valley.

She was then expected to watch a Chinese opera performance showcasing troupes from around the country. Hong Kong would be represented by a group of about 30 young local actors and actresses, aged six to 21.