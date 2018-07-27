Wearing handcuffs and prison garb and sitting in a wheelchair, former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang Yam-kuen was discharged from hospital on Friday, where he had spent a week after being jailed again following his failed appeal against a misconduct conviction.

The former chief executive had suffered from an asthma attack shortly after the Court of Appeal rejected his bid last Friday, and was sent to the custodial ward of Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.

The discharge means his condition has improved to the extent where doctors have deemed him fit enough to serve his jail term.

Tsang was out of the facility shortly before 9.30am and will be sent back to Stanley Prison.

Tsang’s conviction centred on a conflict of interest involving a three-storey luxury penthouse in the fashionable district of Futian in Shenzhen in mainland China.

Tsang wanted to make it his temporary retirement home. He began negotiations to rent the penthouse, which belonged to a company chaired by mainland Chinese businessman Bill Wong Cho-bau, but at the same time was in charge of approving licence applications from radio station Wave Media, of which Wong was a majority shareholder.

He was found guilty of misconduct by an 8-1 jury verdict in February last year for failing to make a disclosure on the penthouse.

While Tsang argued there was nothing corrupt about the deal, the appeal justices ruled Tsang was still criminally liable for deliberately not disclosing it.

Tsang’s original 18-month jail sentence was reduced to 12 months.