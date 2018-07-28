On the eve of newly appointed Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s first visit to China, a group of British politicians has urged him to discuss Hong Kong with the country’s state leaders, citing concerns that pressure on human rights and freedoms in the city have “increased and intensified”.

In a letter to Hunt, former British Foreign Secretary Malcolm Rifkind, two ex-leaders of the Liberal Democrats Paddy Ashdown and David Alton, leading barrister Geoffrey Nice QC, and Conservative lawmaker Catherine West expressed concerns that “pressure on human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong has increased and intensified”.

The letter was signed by five politicians and dated 25 July 2018 but released on Friday on the website of Hong Kong Watch, an NGO founded by British human rights activist Benedict Rogers to monitor the human rights situation in the city.

A fresh concern they raised was the police’s recommendation to ban the Hong Kong National Party, arguing it has posed a threat to national security by publicly promoting the city’s independence.

Last week, Hong Kong’s security minister announced he was considering the police force’s recommendation to ban the party under the Societies Ordinance, and gave the organisation and its leader Andy Chan Ho-tin until August 7 to convince him otherwise.

Other examples the group cited of threats to freedom and the rule of law included the disqualification of pro-democracy and pro-independence lawmakers, which was a result of the Chinese legislature’s interpretation of oath-taking rules in the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

“Freedom of expression is facing threats from multiple fronts,” they wrote, adding that the city’s judiciary is under pressure as Beijing’s interpretation could compromise the city’s rule of law.

Hunt, who replaced Boris Johnson as foreign secretary earlier this month, is to arrive in Beijing on Monday, and meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Amid an ongoing US-China trade war, he will also host talks that cover bilateral relations and international issues.

Britain and China signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration that ensured Hong Kong’s handover to China in July 1997 and the practice of a capitalist system under the “one country, two systems” principle.

The letter said it was critical to emphasise and promote the importance of the agreement in bilateral conversations with China.

“This agreement underpins the special trading relationship that the United Kingdom has with Hong Kong because ‘one-country, two-systems’ ensures that it has the robust rule of law, freedom of information, labour rights, intellectual property rights, and transparency which our businesses need,” they wrote.

Speaking up was not only Britain’s duty, but in its interest, they added.

“It is also in the interests of China, where Hong Kong still plays an important function as a global financial hub, and above all for Hong Kong, whose people must not be forgotten and for whom we have a special responsibility.”



