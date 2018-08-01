With its burgundy cover and coat of arms, the British National (Overseas) passport might look just like a full British passport – but don’t judge a book by its cover: BN (O) status is more complicated than that.

The BN (O) has proved a political hot potato. Revelations in July that Britain exerted pressure on Portugal not to grant full citizenship to Macau residents, in an attempt to dissuade Hong Kong people from demanding the same rights for BN (O) holders, have been described by concern groups as “shameful”.

Craig Choy Ki of the Progressive Lawyers Group said “the BN (O) is the last nail in the coffin to deny full citizenship of the United Kingdom to Hongkongers which was constant with the UK’s policy towards its former colonies”.

“The BN (O) issue is another Windrush scandal for me,” Choy added, referring to the ongoing, highly controversial case of Britons being wrongly detained, and in some cases wrongly deported, under a government policy intended to reduce illegal immigration.

1. What is a BN (O) passport?

The BN (O) was first issued in 1987, 10 years before the return of sovereignty over Hong Kong from Britain to China, and replaced the British Dependent Territories Citizens passport. You could register for a BN (O) passport right up until June 30, 1997, then after the handover on July 1, 1997, permanent Hong Kong residents who were also Chinese nationals became eligible for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport.

Despite the availability of the new HKSAR passport, the BN (O) passport remains popular. As recently as 2015, 26,000 people renewed their BN (O) passport in a single year. According to a response to a Freedom of Information request, Her Majesty’s Passport Office issued a total of 19,741 BN (O) passports in 2017, but a total of just 58,107 BN (O) passports are still in use. By 2017, more than 10,241,573 HKSAR passports had been issued. So while the numbers year-on-year suggest that the BN (O) is more popular than ever, it seems that the overall trend is for people to let it go.

2. Can I still get one?

If you were not registered as a British National (Overseas) by 1997, afraid not. However, if you have previously owned a BN (O) passport, you can renew it at any time, even if it’s years out of date. However, one of the things the BN (O) does not offer is the ability to pass on its status, so even if you do have one, your children cannot apply. There are other things to consider too, such as the cost. A 32-page BN (O) passport costs HK$1,167 (or US$148) to renew, while the HKSAR passport is around a third of that price, at just HK$370 (or US$48) for a 32-page booklet.

3. What rights does a BN (O) passport give me?

Both BN (O) and HKSAR passport holders have the right to stay in Britain for six months as a visitor, but only the latter is required to register with the police, for a fee of £34 (HK$350). BN (O) holders have the right to get married under UK law, which includes same-sex couples under the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013. Those who live in the United Kingdom, also have the right to join the Civil Service, British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, as well as vote or stand for election in their constituency of residence.

4. And what does it not give you?

The big one is British citizenship. Not being a British citizen means you don’t have the right of abode in the UK, meaning you need a visa to stay. It also means the BN (O) does not give you the right to work in the UK or in the European Union. It also does not provide British consular protection in Hong Kong. Since 1997, the matter of nationality in Hong Kong has fallen under the Nationality Law of the People’s Republic of China. However, there have been cases where the British Consulate has stepped in to help BN (O) holders outside Hong Kong.





5. What are the differences in travel?

According to the British Consulate, a total of 118 countries and territories allow visa-free (or visa-on-arrival) entry to BN (O) passport holders. In comparison, the Hong Kong SAR passport currently grants visa-free access to 162 countries and territories, according to the Immigration Department.

However, because BN (O) status does not confer British citizenship, holders must go through the same immigration controls as HKSAR holders, including filling out a landing card, when they arrive in the UK. For the same reason, BN (O) holders must go through the standard, non-EU immigration controls when travelling in Europe.

For those heading Down Under, BN (O) passport holders are unable to apply online for Australia’s Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) scheme and have to apply through airlines, travel agencies, or Australian embassies or consulates. HKSAR passport holders can apply online.