China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club to call off a talk by the founder of a separatist party facing a possible government ban for being an “imminent threat” to national security.

The club’s first vice-president Victor Mallet confirmed the ministry’s office in the city had made a representation to it regarding the August 14 session with Andy Chan Ho-tin, the founder of the Hong Kong National Party.

But he said the club would not change its plans and the talk titled “Hong Kong Nationalism: A Politically Incorrect Guide to Hong Kong under Chinese Rule” would go ahead. It is open to FCC members, their guests and members of the media.

“We welcome speakers of all political views from left to right. We do not care if people are supporters of the Chinese government or opponents of the Chinese government … we like to hear views from everybody whatever their political views might be,” he said.

Sources familiar with the matter said the Office of the Commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong held a meeting with the FCC this week, and the advice given was that Chan ought not to speak at the event.

The Hong Kong National Party, a small-time outfit, was thrust into the spotlight last month when Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu said he was considering a police recommendation to ban the party under the Societies Ordinance.

It would be the first time a political group was banned since Hong Kong’s return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Lee originally gave the party 21 days to submit arguments against the force’s proposal, but the Security Bureau later extended it by another 28 days, or until September 4.

Mallet said the club previously hosted a talk by Benny Tai Yiu-ting, the co-founder of the 79-day Occupy protests in the name of greater democracy in 2014, and tried to invite pro-Beijing politicians to speak at the same time “but they all refused even when given a chance”.

“We do try to invite people who are supporters of the Communist Party of China as well as opponents,” said Mallet.

He said the club had a “good relationship” with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and both sides had regular meetings at least once every few months.

It is understood that this is not the first time the ministry’s office here has expressed unhappiness over the FCC’s choice of speakers.

They also voiced their dissatisfaction when US actress Mia Farrow was invited to give a speech criticising China’s ties with Sudan in 2008, and did the same when Chris Patten, the last British governor before the handover, gave a talk in 2016.

Farrow supports the movement for Tibet, an autonomous region of China, to be free. Patten has voiced support for greater political freedom for Hongkongers though he has made clear that independence advocacy is a bad idea.

According to a description of the talk on the FCC’s website, Chan will “cover a brief history of the party, and touch on what [he] feels it means to be at the helm of a movement trying to construct a national identity for Hong Kong, and his reaction to the strong resistance from the government faced by his party.

He will conclude with his view of the possible future for Hong Kong as a nation, which has drawn a very strong objection from the Hong Kong government.”