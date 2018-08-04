Hong Kong’s former leader has echoed Beijing’s request to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club to call off a talk held by the founder of a separatist party, and argued that advocating independence for the city crossed an “absolute and clear red line”.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, former chief executive Leung Chun-ying said the club “could not invite whoever they want, to talk about whatever they want”.

His remark came a day after China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club to cancel a talk by Andy Chan Ho-tin, founder of the Hong Kong National Party. The organisers however, still intend to go ahead with the event on August 14.

Ho’s group is facing a government ban for being an “imminent threat” to national security.

“The FCC has put up a facade of freedom of expression,” said Leung, now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Beijing’s top political advisory body.

Today it’s Chan on Hong Kong independence, and tomorrow, it could be others on the independence of Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet

Leung Chun-ying, former chief executive

“Today it’s Chan on Hong Kong independence, and tomorrow, it could be others on the independence of Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet – what is Hong Kong supposed to do?”

Leung rhetorically questioned if the FCC would invite triad leaders and terrorists, pointing out that “freedom of expression is not absolute”.

He also said the club “ought to know the red line against independence is absolute and clear”.

In July last year, while in the city to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, President Xi Jinping warned of crossing a “red line” that would undermine Chinese sovereignty.

In response to Leung’s post on Saturday, the club’s first vice-president Victor Mallet said the value of the organisation, including that of Hong Kong, centred on a system that differed from the mainland’s. Mallet added that press freedom was endorsed locally and views from people across the political spectrum were permitted.

“We want to hear [Leung’s] view, we want to hear from Beijing, but we also want to hear from those who oppose them,” Mallet said. “This is precisely what this club and freedom of expression is about.”

He stressed that the club did not necessarily endorse the views of speakers, and “some members may agree, some don’t and some may vigorously challenge [speakers’] views”.

Meanwhile, former legal sector lawmaker Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee slammed the move by the ministry’s office in the city, saying it was a “blatant disregard of ‘one country, two systems’”, and that it would harm both Hong Kong and China.

“The office should not intervene at all,” Ng said. “Beijing is trying to use all possible means, legal or not, to eradicate the HKNP.”

Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said it was “sensible and reasonable” for the central government to show its stance, since the interest of “one country” must be preserved and Chan’s party had clearly advocated independence.

But Civic Party lawmaker Jeremy Tam Man-ho said any organisation should be free to invite their own guests and the move by the ministry’s office was a bid to curb freedom of expression in the city.

The Post earlier reported that the office held a meeting with the FCC and advised the club not to let Chan speak at the event.

The FCC made clear it “welcomes speakers of all political views from left to right”, and would continue with the talk, which would be opened to club members and the media, and broadcast live on Facebook.

Late on Friday evening, the ministry’s office said it “resolutely opposes any external agents providing a platform for independence forces to spread their absurd ideas”.

Regarding the proposed police ban on Chan’s party, the office added it “resolutely supports” the Hong Kong government to “handle relevant issues according to the Basic Law and Hong Kong law”.

The Hong Kong National Party, a small-time outfit, was thrust into the spotlight last month when Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu said he was considering a police recommendation to ban the party under the Societies Ordinance.

It would be the first time a political group was banned since Hong Kong’s return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The party has until September 4 to argue its case against the force’s proposal.