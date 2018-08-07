A think tank led by Hong Kong’s first chief executive has partnered with three major global consultants to propose reclaiming 2,200 hectares of land to the east of Lantau Island in what would be the largest project of its kind in the city’s history.

The proposal comes amid a five-month land supply consultation and is twice the size of what the government has planned for East Lantau Metropolis in its 2030 Plus study – a planning blueprint for Hong Kong beyond that year.

But think tank Our Hong Kong Foundation and its research partners said the project, which aimed to resolve the city’s housing problems, could be done in phases and described it as a game changer.

“It would be a good strategy to build up a land bank, to lift our living quality and make space for new industries,” said Joe Ngai, senior partner of McKinsey & Company, which contributed to the think tank’s report released on Tuesday.

The other research partners of the foundation, founded by former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, are international engineering firm Arup and environmental consultant ERM.

“We are not excluding any short-term land options [available in the consultation] but this is the most effective option among all medium- and long-term options,” Ngai added.

Under the proposal, the artificial island measuring almost half the size of Kowloon was expected to accommodate up to 1.1 million people. While one-third of the land would be allocated for housing, 70 per cent of the residential areas would be dedicated to building affordable homes. The rest of the area would be for commercial uses, public facilities and new industries.

The foundation believed the island could be the city’s third commercial hub after Central and Kowloon East as it would be well connected with roads and railways to both Hong Kong Island and Tuen Mun. Neighbouring mainland cities such as Nansha and Zhongshan in Guangdong province would be within an hour’s reach.

While the foundation said the project could provide 250,000 to 400,000 flats, closing the accumulated housing shortfall, the whole reclamation would take 14 years, with the first phase ready in 11 years.

ERM also proposed keeping a buffer distance from a few ecologically sensitive areas to minimise the impact on the existing marine environment.

All traffic would be put underground and shorelines incorporated with habitats for diverse species, according to the plan.

The foundation estimated the cost of the project would be about HK$1,360 (US$173) per square foot, compared with HK$390 to HK$1,560 for resuming private land in the New Territories.

But the project’s potential impact on the marine environment has been a major concern among green groups, especially how it would affect the habitat of Chinese white dolphins, a protected species whose population is now critically low.

Hong Kong’s biggest reclamation project to date involved Hong Kong International Airport, which was carried out in the 1990s and entailed reclamation of 1,248 hectares at Chek Lap Kok on Lantau. Including the third runway now being built, the total reclamation amounts to about 1,900 hectares.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor signalled her support for land reclamation in July among the 18 land options in the government’s public consultation.