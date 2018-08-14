The leader of a pro-independence party facing a ban accused China of posing “a threat to all free peoples in the world” and insisted independence was the only solution for Hong Kong, in a defiant speech that immediately elicited condemnation from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Andy Chan Ho-tin, convenor of the Hong Kong National Party, painted a dark picture of the city’s freedoms and fate under Chinese rule, describing the past two decades since the handover as a period of regression rather than one of progress.

“Time and again, our government has shown that whatever ‘freedom’ and ‘democracy’ they claim to be upholding are communist mirages,” he said. Chan cited the government’s bid to strip him of his right to stand in Legislative Council elections in 2016, to ban the HKNP from registering as a company, and the police proposal to ban his party altogether.

“The situation is so dire that we dare say Hong Kong has never experienced such horrid colonialism until 1997,” he said. “Peking is now our colonial master, and the Hong Kong National Party has a real need to exist.”

Just as he ended his much-awaited talk at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, the Chinese and Hong Kong governments fired back at Chan, and the club, for going ahead with the event, despite their strenuous objections.

In a strongly-worded statement, Beijing’s Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong accused the FCC of abusing press freedom and freedom of speech, as well as obstructing the city’s rule of law by providing a platform for Chan.

It added that Chinese authorities and those in the Special Administrative Regions would not allow the separatist force in Hong Kong, or the FCC, to cross a red line.

“We urged the FCC to reflect on itself and right the wrong, and follow the Chinese and SAR laws with its actions,” the statement read. “Any words and actions which attempt to break Hong Kong away from China would be punished, and no Chinese citizen would agree with anyone or group which backs the Hong Kong separatists up.”

The Hong Kong government also issued a statement denouncing Chan and the FCC.

“It is totally inappropriate and unacceptable for any person to openly promote and advocate the independence of Hong Kong,” the government said.

“Providing a public platform for a speaker to openly advocate independence completely disregards Hong Kong’s constitutional duty to uphold national sovereignty. It is totally unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

Following a proposal by police to impose an unprecedented ban on the Hong Kong National Party, the talk organised by the club drew the ire of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than 50 pro-Beijing protesters gathered outside the club’s premises in Central on Tuesday to hurl insults at both Chan and the event organiser, accusing them of being foreign spies.

Amid the muffled sounds of their slogans, inside the club’s premises, the 27-year-old activist remained unflappable as he delivered a fiery speech against China and the Hong Kong government.

His separatist party shared the same dream of democracy with many Hongkongers, he said. The only difference was they had faced the truth that the city would not be truly democratic if its sovereignty was not with its own people.

“There is only one way to achieve this: independence,” he said.

Chan said China, whom it accused of reneging on its promise in the Sino-British Joint Declaration that guarantees the “one country, two systems” guiding principle for Hong Kong, was “by its nature as an empire, a threat to all free peoples in the world”.

He lamented Hong Kong had only moved backwards in the 21 years since its return to Chinese rule, and even faced “national cleansing” from China, thanks to the one-way permit scheme which allows 150 mainlanders to settle in the city each day.

“Local communities were shattered, because of the rapid influx of an incompatible culture … our very living space is taken from us,” he said.

“Even our language, the words that shape our thoughts, are being demonised. Per China’s orders, Hong Kong’s future generations will now abandon Cantonese and switch entirely to Mandarin.”

The difference between Hong Kong and China was beyond geographical distance, Chan argued, but a matter of cultural values and civilisation.

“The cry for Hong Kong’s independence is therefore a cry against colonial invasion. It is an ethical cry for liberation, and it is a political cry for our own continued existence,” he said. “We were once colonised by the Brits, and now we are by the Chinese. Where is our right to determine our own future as a national people?”

The activist argued all the suppressions against his party were conclusive proof that there was only “one empire, one system” as he called for foreign countries, including Britain, the co-signatory of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and the United States, to weigh in.

For instance, he said the US should review the conditions set out in the US-Hong Kong Policy Act and to start sanctioning the city’s officials who trampled on human rights.

“Think about how much more clout the US would have on China if the current trade war extends to Hong Kong,” he said.

The pro-Beijing protesters’ chants could be heard clearly within the club as Chan gave his speech to some 100 guests, who included Anna Wu Hung-yuk, formerly an Executive Council member and now the chairwoman of the Competition Commission.

Chan left the building via a side gate, escorted by police, to board a taxi.

Victor Mallet, the FCC’s first vice-president, said the far-from-normal and exceptional attention the talk attracted was revealing of the political climate in Hong Kong and China.

He emphasised the fact that the club neither took sides, nor espoused the views of its guest speakers, and that it only valued freedom of speech and association, as enshrined in the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

He also expressed gratitude to police officers stationed outside the club, the protesters as well as Chan, who showed Hong Kong was “still a place where free speech and association apply”.

Additional reporting by Sum Lok-kei and Alvin Lum