Hongkongers working and living across the border will now get access to a wide range of social and public services there, including school places for children and housing funds, after Beijing announced it would issue mainland identity cards for residents from the city, Macau and Taiwan.

Holders will have the same rights as their mainland counterparts to 18 types of schemes and services, with applications for the new smart card with an 18-digit code starting on September 1.

“The purpose of [rolling out the new permit] is to make Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents able to enjoy public services and facilities in ways basically the same as mainland residents in their places of abode,” said Shi Jun, the vice-minister of public security.

The announcement came as Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing where she was part of a working group planning the next steps for the “Greater Bay Area” project, China’s ambitious economic integration scheme to build a financial and economic powerhouse to rival Silicon Valley.

The chief executive said the new policy would benefit more than 500,000 Hongkongers living and studying across the border.

“As far as the Hong Kong government knows, there are 520,000 Hongkongers living in Guangdong province, and more than 15,000 Hong Kong students in universities across the mainland,” Lam said.

The residence permit will guarantee its holders three rights, six basic public services and nine conveniences, according the 21 guidelines for application and issuance introduced by Shi.

The three rights are, rights to employment, to join the social insurance scheme, and to participate in the housing fund scheme.

Public services range from free primary and junior secondary eduction, to basic medical care, and legal aid.

The nine conveniences cover vehicle registration and application for a driving licence, staying at hotels only allowed to serve mainlanders, taking domestic flights and trains, as well as making use of various financial services.

Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents who have been living, working and studying on the mainland for more than six months can apply for the permit from their local public security authorities.

Submission of a valid travel document, proof of residence and employment, or schooling, will be required, and cards should be issued within 20 working days.

Lam described the move as a “breakthrough”.

“Among the three rights, six services and nine conveniences, some have been rolled out separately, but the advantage of this permit is that it will provide a full-coverage solution,” she said.

“Many of the concerns and requests I have learned from Hongkongers living in the mainland are resolved and fulfilled [with the permit].”

Since taking office last July, Lam has sought policy changes to make it easier for Hongkongers to live, work and study across the border.

Several changes were announced after her maiden visit last December to meet with President Xi Jinping, including allowing more Hong Kong children to study in public schools there, and allowing Hongkongers working on the mainland to contribute to a fund to help them own property.

On Wednesday, Lam said the working group had made significant decisions on social policies to support Hongkongers living, working or travelling in the nine mainland cities included in the bay area project.

These decisions included the reduction of mobile roaming fees, making it easier to open a bank account on the mainland, and making payments there with a cyber wallet registered in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, officials said holders of the “Residence Permit for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan resident” would have identity card codes starting with “810000” for Hong Kong, and “820000” for Macau.

The 18-digit code will make the residence permits recognisable to machines across the country that were designed to read the mainlanders’ smart ID card, and therefore expedite provision of various services, according to Huang Liuquan and Long Mingbiao, deputy directors of the State Council’s offices on Hong Kong and Macau, and Taiwan affairs.

“Simply put, the residence permit holders will not experience any difference from mainland ID card holders in using public services on a day-to-day basis,” Long said.

However, the permit is not a travel document. Hongkongers will have to keep their home return permit to cross the border.

In Hong Kong, Lam said the government would promote the new permit through its offices in five mainland cities, as well as social and business associations of Hongkongers across the border.