The MTR Corporation is expected to pay HK$2.7 billion to the Hong Kong government over the next 10 years for the rights to operate the high-speed cross-border railway, which will start running on September 23.

When making the announcement on Thursday, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan also quashed talk that the government would subsidise losses incurred by the rail giant in operating the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

The HK$84.4 billion rail link was built using public money and has been plagued by years of delays and budget overruns.

There have been questions raised about its potential profitability, leading to speculation the government might subsidise it if its annual income dipped below a certain level.

Chan said the express rail link would boost passenger flows from both sides of the border. Tickets were priced competitively and could be adjusted to suit market preferences, he added.

“For these reasons, the Hong Kong section of the express rail can achieve a healthy and stable financial status.

“It does not need the government, or the KCR, to subsidise its operations,” Chan said, referring to how the government had signed agreements with the MTR Corp through its statutory public corporation, the Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation (KCR).

At the press briefing, the rail giant’s executives also announced that passengers leaving from West Kowloon station would get direct access to 44 destinations across the border, more than double the 20 locations announced earlier.

New destinations include Guangming in the city of Shenzhen and Shantou in Guangdong province. Tickets to short-haul destinations in Shenzhen and Guangzhou will cost HK$78 to HK$247.

Longer distance journeys, such as to Beijing and Shanghai, will cost HK$1,239 and HK$1,159 respectively.