A Hong Kong law scholar has said he too received legal letters from Leung Chun-ying for comments about the former city leader’s undeclared payout from a foreign firm, saying he was speaking out to show academics cannot be silenced by threats of court action.

Eric Cheung Tat-ming revealed the threat from the former chief executive just days after Leung said he was also suing another university professor and a non-profit online media outlet for libel.

He reminded Leung that he was no longer in local office, and asked him to stay out of city affairs.

Leung on Friday announced his libel suit against Polytechnic University assistant professor Chung Kim-wah and Best Pencil (Hong Kong), which operates online media portal Stand News. Chung had posted online a rebuttal of Leung’s attack on the city’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club for hosting a speech by an independence activist. The post later appeared on Stand News’ website.

In a strongly worded comment on the Facebook post on Sunday evening, Cheung, a principal lecturer at the University of Hong Kong, said Leung was attacking the city’s freedom of speech.

“I’m now choosing to publicly reveal the incident and speak out against you because I know that as a legal scholar, when I face an attack on freedom of speech in Hong Kong, I am duty-bound,” he said.

Cheung said he did not want to remain silent any longer as he was worried the former leader would think issuing legal letters could silence scholars.

﻿At the end of his post, Cheung urged Leung to stay out of Hong Kong’s business and stop, as he saw it, infringing the city’s free speech.

“You should understand that you are no longer the chief executive of Hong Kong but a state leader in your capacity as vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference,” he wrote.

“I hope you will no longer put your fingers around matters within the high-level autonomy of Hong Kong, so that the Hong Kong government won’t be bewildered and its administration won’t be undermined.”

Cheung said he received two legal letters in May after commenting on Leung’s payout in an interview with Wolf-Hunting, a crowdfunding campaign to support further investigation into Leung’s dealings. He did not disclose the content of the letters.

In 2016, the Legislative Council set up a committee to investigate Leung’s receipt of HK$50 million (US$6.4 million) from Australian engineering firm UGL. That payment came after UGL’s 2011 purchase of DTZ, an insolvent property company of which Leung was a director before becoming chief executive in 2012. Leung took the cash after his election, but did not declare it to his cabinet.

He insisted there was no conflict of interest and it was a normal resignation arrangement, but pan-democrats alleged impropriety.

Hong Kong’s law guarantees freedom of speech and thought; the public has the absolute right not to accept the one-sided words of the government or the leaders

Cheung acknowledged he did not have the chance to read the relevant litigation documents. But, having read the legal letters sent to Chung and Stand News, he commented that Leung seemed to be unaware of the legal defence of fair comment.

He then went on an explanation of fair comment running to more than 1,000 words. In a verdict at the Court of Final Appeal in the case of Paul Tse Wai-chun versus Albert Cheng and Lam Yuk-wah in 2000 – which Cheung cited in his post – the judges ruled that fair comment must be an expression of opinion based on clearly stated facts that are true or protected by privilege made by an honest person for the public interest.

The lecturer said Leung did not understand that Hong Kong’s laws are different from those of the mainland, with the former not being dictated by the government or leaders.

“Hong Kong’s law guarantees freedom of speech and thought; the public has the absolute right not to accept the one-sided words of the government or the leaders,” he said.

“Continuing to present factually based comments and doubts does not constitute defamation.”

He said Leung was welcome to respond and provide relevant information if he thought people’s comments on him unfair or incorrect.

Leung’s office did not respond to a request for comment. In his letter to Chung and Stand News, Leung demanded the defendants meet a list of requirements within a week, including retracting the article; paying damages and reimbursement for the legal costs incurred; and publishing an apology with the wording approved by him.

