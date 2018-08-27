A mainland Chinese university blocked two Hong Kong human rights lawyers from teaching a course delivered by the city’s Bar Association earlier this year, and told the group’s chairman not to attend a course ceremony, it has emerged.

The association – the city’s top legal professional body – responded by pulling the course at Peking University, Beijing, indefinitely.



Philip Dykes, who was elected association chairman this January, revealed the news in a circular to his members on Monday, as the Post learned separately that the group’s regular Beijing meet-up with officials and judges would probably not happen this year.

A source said the two barristers Peking University objected to were human rights lawyer Hectar Pun and Cheung Yiu-leung, vice-chairman of the China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group. They were not allowed to teach the common law course, despite having done so for several years.

But a few other members from the group who had also taught on the month-long programme, which ran annually at the university from 2011, were not blacklisted. The course still went ahead this year.

Dykes revealed he was not allowed to attend the closing ceremony of the course in Beijing in June, which he had intended to join to “get to the bottom of the refusal” of the two members continuing their lectures.

“A letter of invitation [to Peking University] was sent to the Bar Secretariat from [Peking University] but, within a day or two, a phone call from the university gave the message that I must not come,” Dykes wrote in the circular. “No explanation was given for the volte face.”

Calling the move by the university “unacceptable”, the Bar Council, the association’s executive committee, decided to suspend the course indefinitely.

The course had previously been offered by the Bar Association to Peking University law school undergraduates and postgraduates. Legal heavyweights including current secretary of justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah has taught the course, while former chairmen have always attended the closing ceremony. A memo by Peking University law school and the Bar Association obtained by the Post indicated the closing ceremony was to be held on June 3 initially.

Dykes also said the association had not been invited to visit mainland authorities and judicial bodies so far this year. Members used to meet mainland officials and judges every other year for topical legal discussions, but that was increased to every year from 2016.

“No plan this year,” Dykes said. “We have got no invitation this year.”

“The Bar may plan to visit Beijing every other year instead,” he added.

Another senior member of the Bar Council believed the group’s vocal criticism of the cross-border high-speed rail link’s joint checkpoint plan had angered Beijing.

The association said the so-called co-location arrangement, under which mainland laws will apply in part of the West Kowloon terminal, was in breach of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

Dykes, however, was careful in drawing links between the two incidents, and would not speculate on whether mainland authorities had pressured the university.

“I don’t know [if it’s related to the stance on co-location],” he said.

“I had no difficulty [with Beijing] at all in my past chairmanship [in 2005 and 2006], so nothing has changed as far as I’m concerned,” he said.