A Chinese vice-premier urged the Hong Kong government to act in accordance with the law in its handling of a pro-independence party, city security chief John Lee Ka-chiu said on Tuesday.

Lee, who was leading a 120-strong delegation to meet Han Zheng in Beijing, said the vice-premier reiterated that the country vowed zero tolerance for independence advocacy and any attempt to threaten its sovereignty.

The secretary for security was in the middle of deciding whether to act on an unprecedented proposal from police to ban the Hong Kong National Party (HKNP) as a threat to national security. The party had until September 11 to submit arguments against the move.

“I did not mention a particular case when introducing our work in Hong Kong,” Lee said on Tuesday, referring to a meeting the previous afternoon at the Great Hall of the People between Han and Lee’s party.

“But indeed when the vice-premier touched on the problem of Hong Kong independence, he told us to act in accordance with the law when dealing with the HKNP case.”

Lee said he would act strictly in accordance with Section 8 of the Societies Ordinance, which says the security minister can ban a society if he or she thinks doing so “is necessary in the interests of national security or public safety, public order or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others”.



The delegation included Hong Kong police, immigration, customs, fire services and correctional services chiefs, and other representatives.

Back in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said there was for now no need for the city to follow Macau’s example in setting up a national security committee. But she added that work continued on putting the Basic Law’s Article 23 – which necessitates an anti-sedition law – into effect.

The Macau government announced on Monday it would set up a panel to oversee its policies in defence of national security next month. But Lam said there was no need for Hong Kong to set up a similar committee at the moment.

“Our primary responsibility is to find the right opportunity and create the necessary conditions for us to put into effect the local legislation [on Article 23], before we need a committee to ensure the legislation is being effectively enforced,” Lam said.

Ex-ministers urge Hong Kong to stress city’s judicial independence

Like Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law in Macau requires the administration to make laws against acts such as treason, secession, sedition and subversion against the central government.

“Hong Kong has not yet taken this step,” Lam noted.

She acknowledged Hongkongers were worried about such laws in the city, but said “the task cannot be avoided”.

“Some works are in progress, so it is a question of when to launch [enactment of Article 23],” she said.

In 2003, the Hong Kong government’s attempt to bring in national security laws sparked outrage that led to a protest attended by half a million citizens, who argued the laws threatened civil liberties.

Lee, however, said the government would not evade its “constitutional obligation” on the matter.

The row over the HKNP deepened earlier this month when the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) hosted a talk by party leader Andy Chan Ho-tin, in which he said breaking away from China was the only solution for Hong Kong.

Beijing’s head of Hong Kong affairs, Zhang Xiaoming, said Chan and the FCC’s actions had exposed Hong Kong’s “inadequacies” in upholding national security.

Those actions also led to renewed calls for Article 23 laws from the city’s pro-Beijing camp.

But Zhang stopped short of urging the city government to launch such legislation.