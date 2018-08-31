Authorities in Beijing are considering allowing Hong Kong residents to serve in the national military, the defence ministry has said.

The news on Thursday came after China’s elite Tsinghua University announced last week – much to the concern of Hong Kong students enrolled there – that it would require first-year students from the city and Macau to go through a mandatory three-week military course previously only compulsory for mainland students.

“Some Hong Kong compatriots have expressed their willingness to join the army and contribute to the national defence cause,” Ministry of National Defence spokesman Wu Qian said at a routine press briefing.

“We welcome the patriotic enthusiasm of the people of Hong Kong, and the relevant bodies are studying the arguments.”

He was responding to a reporter’s question about Tsinghua University’s move and whether it would pave the way for Hong Kong and Macau residents to be allowed to join the army voluntarily.

Wu did not comment directly on the university’s policy change but said that, since returning to Chinese rule in 1997, Hongkongers had developed a “deeper understanding and knowledge” of the country and its military.

Pro-Beijing parties and politicians in Hong Kong frequently raise such possibilities. The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong conducted a survey last month revealing that about half of respondents were willing to enlist.

Among interviewees aged 12 to 39, who accounted for 38 per cent of the 713 residents polled, 48 per cent said they agreed Hongkongers should be allowed to take up military service on a voluntary basis.

Party vice-chairman Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, a lawmaker, said permitting Hongkongers to do so would improve their “sense of national identity”.

Hongkongers currently do not have to serve in the People’s Liberation Army, and there is no policy in place for them to take up military service voluntarily.

Under Article 14 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, the central government is responsible for the defence of Hong Kong.

A local garrison has been stationed in Hong Kong for the past 21 years, but it is not allowed to interfere in the city’s affairs.