Hongkongers living or working in mainland China could face a bigger tax bill if an amendment proposed by the Ministry of Finance is approved on Friday.

The amendment, which would take effect from the beginning of 2019, would require Hong Kong residents who stay or make their main income in mainland China for more than 183 days a year to pay tax on all their other earnings around the world.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) will vote on the amendment to the personal income tax law proposed by the ministry on Friday afternoon, but Hong Kong’s advisers to Beijing said there would still be a five-year window to lobby for an exemption.

The current law requires Hongkongers who stay or work across the border for more than 183 days a year to pay tax only on their income from mainland China.

Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole representative to the NPCSC, was confident the amendment, one of 16 the ministry is proposing, would get the green light.

“Hongkongers’ concern [of double taxation] can be solved by updating the treaty between the central government and the Hong Kong government,” Tam said.

Peter Kung Wing-tat, a Hong Kong member of China’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said there would be a window of five years after the new law takes effect.

The progressive tax rates for annual comprehensive income range from 3 per cent for the first 36,000 yuan (HK$41,363) to 45 per cent for anything exceeding 960,000 yuan (about HK$1.1 million).

The implementation guidelines of the current personal income tax law stipulate people without a permanent home in mainland China will only be subject to tax on their global income from the sixth consecutive year of mainland residence.

“My suggestion to the financial and tax officials in the central government is that [even after the new law is implemented] Hongkongers should only be taxed on their mainland income,” Kung said.

Kung, who is also a senior adviser to KPMG China and specialises in China tax, drafted a three-point motion tabled by Hong Kong’s deputies, such as Tam, when the NPCSC was consulting the public in July.

“The standing committee would not handle specific arrangements this time. We could leave them to a future revision of the treaty to avoid double taxation between the central government and the Hong Kong government,” Tam said.

If we cannot introduce a new exemption, Hong Kong youngsters who [follow the government’s call] to work in the Greater Bay Area may bear the brunt

Peter Kung, Hong Kong member of the CPPCC

Other suggestions, according to Tam, included making a tax break in Hengqin – a special economic zone in Zhuhai – applicable to all Hongkongers in mainland China. The Hengqin government currently provides tax-free rebates to Hong Kong employees to make sure they pay the same amount of tax they would have under the Hong Kong tax system.

Another suggestion was to implement special tax policies in the Greater Bay Area – China’s plan to rival Silicon Valley by integrating Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into a technology powerhouse.

“Tax officials in the central government told me Hongkongers need not worry,” Tam said.

“I have met officials at least three times over the past two months,” Kung said. “They told me the amendment was not meant to tax overseas income of Hongkongers on the mainland. And they found my suggestion considerable.”

Kung said there were two ways to put his suggestion in place.

“One is to make the suggestion a new term in the treaty between the central government and the Hong Kong government to avoid double taxation. The other is to make it the 11th exemption under the article four of the personal income tax law’s implementation guidelines,” Kung said.

“If we cannot introduce a new term of exemption, Hong Kong youngsters who [follow the government’s call] to work in the Greater Bay Area may bear the brunt.”

Under the current treaty between Hong Kong and Beijing, a Hongkonger who spends half the year in mainland China and half in his home city could circumvent heavier taxes across the border by arguing his permanent home and vital socio-economic interest remained in Hong Kong.

“Youngsters who can’t buy a home in Hong Kong and live across the border for their jobs cannot substantiate this argument,” Kung said.

“That’s why we had to table our motion and we will have to work out a safety net,” Tam said.

Catherine Tsang, a PwC partner in China tax, said the State Taxation Administration should explain how the 183 days would be calculated under the new law and whether it would change the five-year tax break for non-mainlanders.

“Many Hongkongers working across the border need to support their families in Hong Kong, which can be quite a burden considering the city’s prices,” Tsang said.

“The central government should provide more tax incentives, such as expanding the Hengqin model, if it wants more integration.”

Rex Chan Chi-wan, director of a major securities company in Shanghai, said he had sensed the impact of the amendments.

“I have already heard some Hongkongers discussing when to leave the mainland to escape this tax,” Chan said. “But I am confused about what will actually happen as the details are still murky and tax calculation here has long been complicated.”

Alan Tse Cheuk-san, a banking professional who recently returned to Hong Kong from Shanghai, said China needed to address losing income from inland revenue because of slowing economic growth and property market curbs.

“Asking for an immediate waiver or tax rebate might not sound politically right at this moment,” Tse said. “But I think China might consider granting waivers to Hongkongers who have paid taxes for a certain length of time.”