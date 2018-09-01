Applications for a new identity card granting access to a wide range of social and public services for Hongkongers working and living in mainland China opened on Saturday, with some braving heavy rain in the region to submit their documents at stations.

Tangjia police station in Zhuhai received nine applications in the morning while another station in Panyu, Guangzhou received 26 submissions.

Last month, Beijing announced that residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan could apply for the new smart cards to enjoy almost the same rights as their mainland Chinese counterparts in accessing 18 types of schemes and services.

The move was hailed as a “breakthrough” by Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

Hongkonger Patrick Ho, 22, who studies at Sun Yet-sen University in Zhuhai and lives there, as well as a Taiwanese retiree who only wanted to be known as Zheng, were among the early birds submitting their applications at Tiangjia police station on Saturday. Both men finished their registrations within 10 minutes.

“The current travel permit I have just allows me to go to mainland China but the new ID gives me access to many services that only Chinese citizens have,” Ho told the Post. “It will make my life much more convenient.”

Life in China has increasingly become based on digital platforms, most of which requiring an 18-digit ID to access, while the home return permit held by Hongkongers only has an 8-digit code, Ho said.

Ho walked out of the police station with a certificate stating a processing period of 20 days for the new card.

The Tangjia post is one of 386 stations across Guangdong handling applications. Apart from this, 4,314 public security stations across 22 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, as well as 1,217 service counters in Fujian province also opened for applications on Saturday.

The new cards grant access to services that include those related to employment, social insurance and housing fund schemes, as well as on basic medical care.

Taiwanese Zheng, who has lived in Zhuhai for two years, said his application required a home rental certificate, travel document and his photograph.

“I wanted to apply on the first day because I have been waiting for this for a long time,” said Zheng, who travels frequently between the mainland city and Taiwan.

He counts Zhuhai as his home, and has bought residential and commercial properties there. He said the first thing he would do after getting the card is to apply for a credit card in mainland China.

About 520,000 Hongkongers live in Guangdong, and more than 15,000 Hong Kong students are studying in universities on the mainland, according to Carrie Lam.

Jane Zhang is reporting from Zhuhai