High-speed cross-border rail operations in Hong Kong are not being conducted in “secret”, the city’s leader stressed on Tuesday, as she sought to allay new fears about the project and ordered the MTR Corporation and government departments to respond promptly to any public concerns.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was referring to criticism by lawmakers and members of the public that they had not been given advance notice of a 15-minute ceremony on Monday night to hand over a 105,000 square metre port area inside West Kowloon terminus to mainland authorities. A press release was issued in the early hours of Tuesday.

Central government officers will run the joint border checkpoint and enforce mainland laws there, when the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link opens on September 23.

Lam insisted the Monday night event had not been a “ceremony”, even though the press release said Hong Kong transport and housing minister Frank Chan Fan and Guangdong provincial government deputy secretary general Lin Ji hosted a ceremony marking the commissioning of the mainland port area. About 100 mainland and Hong Kong officials attended the event, and no press was invited.

“That was not a ceremony per se, so I wasn’t there on this particular occasion. The important opening ceremony will take place on September 22 and will be formally officiated by myself and Governor Ma Xingrui of Guangdong Province,” Lam said, before a weekly meeting with her advisers, the Executive Council.

“It was purely a working-level handover.”

The chief executive also responded to other concerns that had emerged over the long-delayed and over-budget rail link.

On reports of a “secret floor” at level B5 of the terminus providing a short cut to the rail platforms, Lam said the basement area was similar to a hotel’s “back of house area” and was not something “mysterious”.

“If you’ve stayed at hotels before you would know, hotels have [facilities] called ‘back of house’, where maintenance is carried out,” she said.

Lam also made clear that while mainland officers manning the joint checkpoint would not remain in Hong Kong after they finished their work for the day, some would need to do “overnight shifts” in the run-up to the rail link’s opening.

The government said last year mainland officers would not stay overnight.

The port area would be open between 6.30am and 11.30pm daily, she added.

Opposition lawmakers and the city’s Bar Association had previously challenged the joint checkpoint arrangement, saying it was a breach of the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, for national laws to be applied on Hong Kong soil.

With the rail link opening in just over two weeks, Lam said she had told government bureaus and the rail operator to quickly address any public doubts or concerns.

“Apparently and unfortunately, anything related to the high-speed train is normally presented with some worries and anxieties,” she added. “I don’t want this to continue to repeat itself.”

But her words did little to calm opposition lawmakers who demanded to know more about level B5.

Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan said she could not find any records of the floor in past Legislative Council documents or meeting minutes, and lawmakers were never led to such a floor in past visits.

She urged the government to give the public a proper explanation.

Priscilla Leung Mei-fun of the pro-establishment Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong, agreed that officials needed to be more transparent about all matters concerning the cross-border rail.

“There is a crisis of trust [between people and the government],” Leung said. “It’s best that the MTR Corp and the government make everything public ... This can reduce many questions.”