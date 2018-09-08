Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying declared on Saturday that Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had decided to stop an investigation into a case involving HK$50 million (US$6.3 million) paid to him by an Australian engineering firm while he was in office.

The comments by the former chief executive came a day after Democratic Party lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting and Andrew Wan Siu-kin met NCA staff in London over the matter.

Lam, who filed a complaint to the NCA last November, said they presented latest information and legal arguments to staff director Katie Gunn, including legal advice from a British senior counsel that there were sufficient grounds to launch an investigation under the country’s jurisdiction.

Leung fired back with his statement, posted on Facebook on Saturday morning or midnight London time.

Now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body, Leung said he had received a letter from the NCA – without specifying when.

He posted only an excerpt: “The NCA has now completed a comprehensive review of the material provided to date.”

The letter further stated: “The NCA has also conducted its own inquiries and made every reasonable effort to obtain corroborating material in order to reach a decision ... After careful consideration, the NCA has concluded that on the basis of the information acquired, there is insufficient evidence to progress the investigation.”

Leung then wrote: “Lam Cheuk-ying reported the case to the NCA in a high-profile way a few months ago and kept chasing the matter. There is no way he did not know that the NCA has made a decision.”

Both Lam and Wan claimed they did not receive such notification from the NCA.

Wan recalled to the Post that Gunn and two other officials only received their documents on Friday and that they refused to disclose any progress on the investigation.

“They listened to us and said they would look into the materials. They told us to email them any supplements,” Wan said. “They gave us a feeling that the investigation was still under way.

“Even with what Leung said, it does not hinder our actions. We are providing further information with a British barrister’s legal opinion to demand a thorough investigation. There is no contradiction.”

Since 2014, Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption has been investigating a payment of HK$50 million from Australian engineering firm UGL to Leung while he was the city’s leader from July 2012 to June 30, 2017.

Leung struck the lucrative deal following UGL’s 2011 purchase of DTZ, a property services company once listed in Britain, of which he was a director. As part of the bargain, he agreed not to form or join a rival firm and to help promote the company.

He received part of the sum after becoming chief executive in 2012. But he did not declare this during a meeting with his cabinet, the Executive Council, sparking concerns over a possible conflict of interest.

The Democratic Party has raised more than HK$200,000 from more than 6,400 donors after they launched a crowdfunding campaign to bankroll an international investigation into Leung’s case.

On Saturday, Leung, in his Facebook post also slammed the pair for making use of the Legislative Council tour which was supported by public money to generate more hype over the matter.

A Legco delegation is on a trip to visit parliaments in Britain and Scotland from now till next Sunday.

Lam and Wan arrived early on Thursday and had met Labour Party politician Catherine West and Transparency International, a global anti-corruption NGO, as part of their bid to further the investigation on Leung.