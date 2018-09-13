Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club can be asked to vacate its premises at three months’ notice if the building is “not being used to the satisfaction” of the government, according to the lease, which was released on Wednesday night amid political pressure on the club.

The arrangement for the government-owned building, sitting on prime real estate on Lower Albert Road in Central, was made public through the city’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau following an earlier request by the Post.

The lease, signed in December 2015, has come under scrutiny after the club last month hosted a talk by Andy Chan Ho-tin, leader of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party (HKNP), despite requests by Beijing and the local government to cancel the event.

Separatist Andy Chan drops legal fight over money worries



Some 32 lawmakers in the city’s pro-establishment camp had slammed the club over Chan’s speech, and urged the government to terminate the lease agreement.

The clause laying out the government’s right to terminate the contract on the 1,670 square metre premises was mutually agreed by both parties, according to the document.

It stipulates that the government will not have to pay compensation for any losses suffered by the FCC as a result of a termination.

The agreement also contains other clauses that could be linked to the club’s actions.

According to the document, the FCC agreed “not to use, or permit or suffer to be used, any part of the premises for any illegal or immoral purposes”.

Separatist leader Andy Chan denounces China as ‘threat to all free peoples’



What constitutes illegal or immoral purposes will be determined by the government and be “final, conclusive and binding” on the FCC.

The club also agreed not to do anything in the building that might “become a danger, a nuisance or annoyance” in the opinion of the government, according to the lease.

Another clause stipulates the FCC has to comply with all regulations, rules and requirements of any government department or other competent authority relating to the use and occupation of the premises.

According to the government, the club pays market rent amounting to HK$580,000 monthly, and the lease is due to expire in 2023.

The release of the lease comes after former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying urged the club to disclose its details, claiming the rental agreement for the building was a “special deal with the government”. He also challenged the club to give up its lease and bid for the premises on the open market.

However, according to the document, the agreement was made “between the chief executive on behalf of the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region care of the government property agency”.

Leung was still the city’s leader at the time the agreement was signed in 2015. He stepped down in June last year.

Alice Lee Suet-ching, an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong who specialises in property law, earlier said it was “impossible” for the government to end the FCC’s lease by accusing it of breaking the law or contravening the terms of its contract.

“Even assuming Chan’s speech on independence was illegal – which it is not – all the FCC did was to host a talk, where the speaker represented himself [with opinions] which the club does not endorse,” Lee said.

It was not as if the FCC was hosting an “establishment ceremony of an independence party”, she said.

Current Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has also weighed in on the controversy, saying that while it was up to the organisation to decide if it was appropriate to host an event on the theme of Hong Kong independence and Hong Kong nationalism, “to the government and the chief executive, it is inappropriate for sure”.

After Chan’s speech, Lam said the focus should not be on whether the government should continue leasing the site to the FCC. Rather, the issue was that the club had breached the “bottom line” of “morality” and “responsibility” by providing a platform to advocate Hong Kong independence that had “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people and Hong Kong people”, Lam said.