Hong Kong’s leader has urged the city’s residents not to be storm chasers as the government ramps up its preparations for the arrival of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

On Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor convened a second meeting to coordinate contingency plans among dozens of departments on how to react to the storm, which is barrelling its way towards the city.

The Hong Kong Observatory’s noon advisory put Mangkhut, which is the equivalent of a category 5 Atlantic hurricane, at around 570km east-northeast of Manila. It is forecast to move west-northwest at about 25km/h towards the vicinity of Luzon, before coming within 200km of Hong Kong on Sunday evening.

With a massive rain band 900km (560 miles) wide, district offices have contacted representatives of flood-prone areas such as Lei Yue Mun, Tai O, and outlying islands to appeal for residents to move to safe or temporary shelters.

“I hope citizens will stay indoors and not go outside, especially not to check out the storm surge, or surf, as that would not only put themselves in danger, but also put pressure on rescue services,” Lam said before the meeting.

The chief executive said her administration had prepared early for the arrival of the super typhoon, and said the Emergency Monitoring and Support Centre – spearheaded by the Security Bureau – would be activated soon after the T3 has been hoisted.

“We are taking every step to prepare Hong Kong for this typhoon,” Lam said. “In Hong Kong, we have a duty as the government to make all the necessary preparations, included mobilising all the relevant departments to make precautionary measures.

“During the typhoon we need to be able to respond effectively to mitigate any damage or any loss of lives and injuries.”

In preparation for the heavy rain expected, the Drainage Services Department is installing flood barriers in low-lying areas such as Tai O, Lei Yue Mun and Heng Fa Chuen, while the Home Affairs Department is ready to help residents evacuate if necessary, Lam said.

That included arranging coaches to ferry residents from Tai O, where many seniors live.

More than 40 temporary shelters will open to the public once the T3 is issued, Lam added.

She also said the relevant departments were trying to draw in extra manpower, in a bid to restore the city to its normal state as soon as possible once Mangkhut had passed.

Asked if she feared the super typhoon would put infrastructure, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, in danger, Lam said the bridge, and other public work projects, had been designed to survive natural disasters to a certain extent.

Design flaws in the multibillion-dollar mega bridge were highlighted in July, after video footage emerged showing serious flooding and water seepage in a basement inside the passenger clearance building on an artificial island, on the Hong Kong side of the bridge.