A Hong Kong separatist party facing an unprecedented ban has failed to justify its existence in writing before a deadline issued by the government of 5pm on Friday, the Post has learned.

The Hong Kong National Party has instead asked the Security Bureau to further postpone the deadline to Wednesday, after already having been handed three extensions.

It was understood that the party, which advocates the city breaking away from Chinese rule, had made the decision just hours before Friday’s deadline, following receipt of fresh evidence in its favour from the Companies Registry.

The bureau confirmed that the party had not submitted its arguments as of 5pm.

Earlier in the day, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu had been tight-lipped on the matter when grilled by reporters at a press conference on Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which was projected to hit the city on Sunday.

“I’ve no plan to answer that today,” Lee said.

A government source said the minister was expected to make a decision on the matter in the next few weeks once the party had set out its case.

The row stems from a recommendation by police in July that the party be outlawed under the city’s Societies Ordinance for posing an “imminent threat to national security”. The force accused the organisation of making comprehensive plans and taking concrete steps to realise Hong Kong independence.

Police cited “propaganda” through media channels, “school infiltration”, street booths and building overseas connections with “separatist forces” as evidence.

But legal scholars warned that such activities did not justify a crackdown, especially when police had acknowledged the party had not resorted to violence.

Under the Societies Ordinance, Hong Kong’s security minister must make the decision, but an appeal could be filed, which would eventually land on the desk of Hong Kong’s leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Lam could then consult the Executive Council, her quasi-cabinet of policy advisers, before having the final say.

Legal sources said two teams representing party convenor Andy Chan Ho-tin and co-founder Jason Chow Ho-fai would file separate cases for each.

Their arguments would hinge on freedom of speech and association, which are both protected by the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

The Post earlier reported that the party would also centre its case on procedural justice by arguing that Lam had already made up her mind on any appeal that might be launched.

Anti-independence comments by Lam and her advisers had made clear that they held a predetermined view on the matter prejudicial to the party, a source familiar with the case said.

Last month, Chan delivered a controversial speech on his party’s views at the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club. The event was attacked by pro-China politicians, and Lam said officials would “take action” if the law had been breached.

Both Beijing and the Hong Kong government condemned the club’s decision to invite Chan to share his pro-independence views.