Hong Kong’s leader has insisted it would have been irresponsible of her to declare Monday an official day off for the city to recover from its most powerful typhoon on record, but she ordered a review of the post-storm management after a chaotic start to the week.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was on the defensive on Tuesday after commuters were left confused and angry as they tried to get to work during large-scale suspensions of rail and bus services caused by Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

As of 10.20am on Tuesday, a Facebook post made by Lam on Sunday about the typhoon had attracted more than 21,000 “angry” responses – compared with about 1,900 “likes” – and more than 8,400 comments, many from disgruntled users.

“I have seen all the pictures [from Monday] and some very creative videos. I totally understand the discontent and anger of the citizens who have been stuck in the rail station for so long and not knowing whether there will be a train or not,” Lam said.

“It is completely fine to vent your anger towards the chief executive under such circumstances as the chief executive could be blamed as well.”

But Lam stressed that it would not be responsible for the city’s leader to declare an official day off before doing a thorough assessment of the impact on different sectors, adding that such a decision would have no legal basis.

She said the government had never considered such a move as there was no mechanism to assess its legal consequences and its impact.

It would be unsuitable for the government to invoke the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, Lam said, to declare a public holiday – an idea floated by the Civic Party, which had argued that this would have helped guarantee public safety.

The chief executive however said she had already asked Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu to conduct an overall review of the various arrangements for coping with typhoons.

Lam dismissed suggestions that her administration had put citizens’ lives at risk and said that the best solution was for her to call on the city’s employers to show more understanding, accommodation and support for staff who had difficulty getting to work.

She cited feedback she received from “many employers’ associations and sector representatives”, who told her they had exercised that flexibility to accommodate employees who had transport issues.

But Lam admitted communication problems were involved when it came to complaints from civil servants who said they had not been aware that some leeway had been allowed for work arrangements on Monday.

The chief executive told the media at about 9.30am on Monday that if civil servants could not make it to work because of public transport problems, they could just call their superiors and they would not be considered absent or need to apply for leave.

But the Civil Service Bureau issued notices to bureau and department chiefs only hours later, reminding them to be flexible when it came to colleagues missing work because of transport issues.

“I had expected colleagues from all departments to be informed soon after I made the announcement, but the internal communication might not be perfect,” Lam said. “The issue will also fall under the review to be conducted by the secretary for security.”

Mangkhut and its aftermath prompted a former lawmaker and unionist to propose that Hong Kong law be amended so non-emergency workers would not need to work when and after the city was hit by a severe typhoon, while emergency workers would be paid double and given a transport subsidy.

Former Labour Party chairman Lee Cheuk-yan’s plan was supported, in principle, by Jimmy Kwok Chun-wah, chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries. But Kwok said such a law should specify how close the typhoon had to be for the special rules to come into effect.

Speaking on an RTHK radio programme on Tuesday, Lee Cheuk-yan said that, rather than relying on the Labour Department’s code of practice in times of typhoons and rainstorms, the government needed to amend the city’s laws.

Kwok said the government and legislators should study such a law carefully to make sure it was reasonable for all.

“The government can suspend work for at least half a day,” said engineer Jason Chiu, 40, who lives in Pok Fu Lam, adding that better transport arrangements would be needed after a storm.

But finance industry worker Joey Ngan, 28, did not think a day off was a good idea, despite having spent an hour – more than double the usual time – travelling from her home in Wah Fu Estate, Pok Fu Lam, to her office in Sheung Wan on Monday.

“I think a flexible working schedule is good enough. I don’t agree with closing the market. Hong Kong is a financial city – if you stop working, everything will turn into a mess,” she said.