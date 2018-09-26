Hong Kong’s Education Bureau has urged all secondary schools to prevent pupils from being misled by pro-independence advocates and “guide students who have any wrong or radical concepts”, after the government took the unprecedented step of banning the Hong Kong National Party on Monday.

A two-page letter issued to all supervisors at 500 schools said staff should remind students not to promote Hong Kong independence, join illegal societies, take part in their activities or offer them assistance, so as to avoid criminal liability.

The bureau’s move reinforces a concerted effort by officials to combat pro-independence campaigns on school campuses.

News of the letter came as banners in support of the National Party and Hong Kong independence appeared at the University of Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, Zhang Xiaoming, director of Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, told a visiting delegation from Hong Kong that Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu’s decision to ban the party was legally sound as advocacy of separatism would “jeopardise national security and public order”.

Anyone who associates with the party by serving the group, participating in gatherings or providing financial assistance could be liable on conviction to a fine and jail sentence of two to three years.

The letter, dated Monday and signed off by Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, also

appealed to all schools to protect students from “being misled into taking part in any activity that [could be] law-breaking or contravening the Basic Law”, referring to the city’s mini-constitution.

“If students [are found] to have any wrong or radical concepts, principals and teachers should provide guidance, clearly point out the facts, and inform their parents,” he wrote.

Schools were reminded not to allow illegal societies to organise activities on their premises “in order to stop people abusing the school’s ... resources in promoting Hong Kong independence”.

Yeung also said he hoped to continue to work with schools “to increase students’ understanding of the Basic Law ... so as to nurture the next generation to become citizens with a sense of national identity”.

Wu Siu-wai, vice-president of the pro-government Federation of Education Workers, said it was the first time the bureau had issued a letter advising schools to pay attention to youngsters’ views.

“Maybe the Education Bureau found it necessary to issue a reminder, considering that some pro-independence groups claim to have student members,” Wu said.

But he felt the government’s use of the phrase “wrong and radical concepts” lacked clarity.

“Different schools and teachers may have different judgments on what ideas should be considered wrong and radical,” Wu said. “Opinions among parents and students are also very divided.”

If a pupil in his school shared a post from the National Party’s Facebook page, he would talk to the individual because sharing was akin to promoting the party’s cause, Wu said.

Justifying the ban under the city’s Societies Ordinance on Monday, Lee said the move was a necessary preventive action as the party had, among other things, expressed willingness to use force to achieve its goal of Hong Kong separating from China.

Thomas Lee Kang-bor, president of a delegation with the Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association, which met Zhang on Wednesday, said the top Beijing official cited the ordinance and other Hong Kong laws in “analysing why the party should be banned”.

The association president said several members of his organisation declared during the meeting that they “absolutely and firmly oppose Hong Kong independence and support the government’s ban”.

“We also said illegal acts should not be tolerated in Hong Kong, and that freedom of speech has its boundaries. Public order and national security need to be taken into account. Zhang agreed with us and praised us for our clear stance,” Thomas Lee said.

The ban has sparked fears that other political groups might be targeted and space for free speech could shrink.

On Tuesday night, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement expressing concern at the ban, saying: “The US supports the freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. These are core values we share with Hong Kong, and must be vigorously protected.”

His comments echoed earlier representations by the US consulate in Hong Kong, as well as Britain, the European Union and Human Rights Watch, who all voiced dissatisfaction with John Lee’s decision.

This prompted a stern rebuke from Beijing, which warned foreign countries against interfering in China’s affairs “under the guise” of protecting freedom of speech and association.

When Thomas Lee’s delegation on Tuesday met Shen Chunyao, chairman of the Basic Law Committee – a body that advises the Chinese government on Hong Kong’s mini-constitution – Shen said rising pro-independence advocacy underscored the necessity for the city to enact a national security law.

Under Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong must pass legislation to prohibit “treason, secession, sedition and subversion” against the central government.

But Zhang did not raise this topic, Thomas Lee said.

Other subjects discussed at the meeting included how Hong Kong could address young people’s worries over housing affordability and starting a business, as well as the need for the city to maintain its economic competitiveness.

Meanwhile, besides the banners at HKU, student groups from three universities – HKU, Chinese University and Polytechnic University – have issued statements since Monday condemning the National Party ban.

The law association of HKU’s student union said: “The association is gravely concerned that the government may employ the same measure to suppress other political parties ... and draw arbitrary borders for freedom of speech.”

Ip Kin-yuen, vice-president of Hong Kong’s Professional Teachers’ Union, said it was “rare” for the Education Bureau to issue such instructions to schools.

“Teachers should be allowed the space to handle their normal activities in a professional manner and without external influence,” said Ip, who represents the sector in the city’s legislature.

He in no way supported Hong Kong independence but agreed that “external bodies should not use school campuses for political incitement or to meddle with schools’ normal operations”.

A spokeswoman for the bureau said the National Party ban “might be related to schools’ daily management, so the Education Bureau sent a letter to the schools on the same day [as the ban came into effect] to remind them of certain relevant issues”.

“The Education Bureau will continue to teach students and young people correct knowledge of the Basic Law, our country and history, as well as what actions are wrong, illegal or harmful to Hong Kong,” the spokeswoman said.

Additional reporting by Sum Lok-kei