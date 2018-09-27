Banners supporting Hong Kong independence were seen on two university campuses two days after a separatist party was outlawed on national security grounds, with one of the student unions involved being told to remove them before 1.30pm on Thursday.

On Monday, the government gazetted an unprecedented ban on the Hong Kong National Party (HKNP). This meant that associating with the party – including becoming a member, donating or taking part in its activities – could lead to imprisonment for up to three years.

The legal implications for members of the public and news organisations, and the use of social media, have yet to be clarified.

On Wednesday, 10 banners made with sheets of A4 paper saying “I support Hong Kong National Party” and “I support Hong Kong independence” in both Chinese and English were seen on the democracy wall – an outdoor bulletin board for student expression – at the University of Hong Kong.



Some of the Chinese banners were reportedly removed by a man in suit on Wednesday afternoon. Both the university’s management and the student union, which is in charge of the wall, said they had not ordered or carried out the removal.

On Thursday morning, the Post found new pro-independence banners and posters had been put up on the wall, with one saying “removing [the banners] is a counter-revolutionary crime”.

At Polytechnic University, a mini banner made with four memo stickers saying “Hong Kong independence” in Chinese appeared on the democracy wall. By Thursday morning, the words for “independence” had been defaced. A handwritten line was added next to the banner stating: “It originally said Hong Kong independence.”

It was unclear when the mini banner had been put up. Blank stickers were being provided by the university’s student union, which decided to turn half of the democracy wall into a “Lennon Wall” for two weeks starting on Monday, when the HKNP ban was announced.

An earlier “Lennon Wall” – so named for its similarity to a monument in the Czech Republic honouring the late Beatles singer – was created at the Admiralty site of the Occupy movement in 2014. Protesters plastered it with colourful notes of support for the democracy movement.



The union, which said it wanted to “provide a little freedom in a Hong Kong without free speech”, also reduced the usual posting rules to just three: no commercials; student numbers and posting date must be provided; and the union reserved the right of final decision. All posters and banners would be kept for no more than two weeks.

The university gave the student union a 24-hour ultimatum on Wednesday to take down the Lennon Wall and restore the original posting rules by 1.30pm on Thursday, or the school would take back the wall.

“Before the university states its reasons clearly and publicly, the student union will not fulfill this request,” the union vowed in a statement.

Union external vice-president Cheng Yuet-ting said student leaders would gather in front of the wall later on Thursday and do a live broadcast while awaiting the management’s actions.

At 12.35pm on Thursday, about an hour before the deadline set for the student union, a statement from Polytechnic University’s dean of students Esmond Mok Chi-ming was put up on the democracy wall.

In it, he said the wall was part of the campus administrated by the university, and the student union had been delegated to manage the wall according to rules agreed on by both the university and the union.

"The student union halved the democracy wall and applied new management rules without seeking consent from the university. This is completely against the original arrangement," Mok said.

HKU legal scholar Eric Cheung Tat-ming said posting of banners in support of the HKNP was not illegal.

"The posting of slogans is to express one's views – it does not amount to giving aid [to the HKNP]," he said. Such acts were not in violation of the Societies Ordinance, he added.

Cheung noted that some Beijing officials had been "discussing Hong Kong affairs with a mainland mindset", adding that such incidents should be handled in accordance with local laws.

I personally don’t agree with Hong Kong independence, but people should have the right to express their minds

Marco Lai, computer science student

Computer science undergraduate Marco Lai, 19, said the university’s request was not reasonable.

“I personally don’t agree with Hong Kong independence, but people should have the right to express their minds,” he said.

Lai added that he was worried that the HKNP ban would make the posting of pro-independence banners a crime, and that more prohibitive “red lines” might be drawn in the future.

Li Na, a mainland postgraduate student in environmental sciences, said she did not know much about the ban or the meaning of the Lennon Wall.

“But it will be a pity if the university forcibly removes the posts, because these are rarely allowed on the mainland,” Li said. “I think Hong Kong students have a stronger sense of defending their rights and freedoms.”