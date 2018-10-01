A Chinese journalist slapped a volunteer in a Sunday conference in Britain attended by Hong Kong democracy icons, calling the event’s host “anti-China” and the rest of the participants “traitors”.

The conference, organised by London-based human rights NGO Hong Kong Watch and Britain’s Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, centred on the erosion of elements such as freedom, the rule of law and autonomy in Hong Kong.

According to a statement by Hong Kong Watch, Martin Lee Chu-ming, founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, scholar Benny Tai Yiu-ting, co-founder of the Occupy movement and student leader Nathan Law Kwun-chung, spoke at the event.

A Chinese woman with an accredited press pass at the conference had confronted Benedict Rogers, deputy chairman of the human rights commission and also founder of Hong Kong Watch. Rogers was at the centre of a row between Hong Kong and Britain last October after he was barred from entering the city.

Near the end of Sunday’s conference, Rogers said he was neither pro-China nor anti-China.

“I want China and its people to succeed. I am a critic of the current Chinese government and the way it treats its people, but I am pro-China [towards the] country ... and I believe it is in both China’s and Britain’s interests for Hong Kong to succeed,” he said.

I am a critic of the current Chinese government and the way it treats its people, but I am pro-China [towards the] country

Benedict Rogers, activist

“It is therefore in all our interests for both China and Britain to honour our commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and ensure that ‘one country, two systems’ is upheld.”

Rogers was referring to the policy under which Hong Kong is granted a high degree of autonomy after its return from British to Chinese rule in 1997. Under the declaration, the one country, two systems model shall be in place until 2047, but critics have said Beijing has encroached on Hong Kong’s rule of law and freedoms in recent years.

After Rogers made his remarks, the woman stood up and shouted at him: “You are a liar. You are anti-China. You want to separate China. And you are not even Chinese. The rest are all traitors.”

The woman then slapped a male student volunteer who was trying to get her to leave the venue.

First day of #CPC18, managed to get slapped in the face twice, literally. I was helping in @CPHumanRights and @hk_watch fringe event on Hong Kong, a reporter from Chinese state-owned #CCTV shouted from her seat. When I asked her to leave, she refused and assaulted me pic.twitter.com/8BWi4hDfgU — Enoch Lieu (@enochcafe) September 30, 2018

Hong Kong Watch later quoted the volunteer as saying the woman was from Chinese state-run CCTV.

In a short video uploaded on Hong Kong Watch’s Facebook page, the volunteer says to the woman: “Please go.” The woman responded by yelling “Hong Kong puppet” at the volunteer, and hitting him.

“You have no right. I am a journalist here,” the woman said when she was asked to leave. “How democratic is the UK?”

Several staff members later escorted the woman out.

This is the whole story when I was slapped in the face during #CPC18



Fiona Bruce MP, chair of @CPHumanRights and @benedictrogers, chair of @hk_watch, cohosted a fringe event on Hong Kong’s erosion of freedom. Martin Lee QC, @yttai and @nathanlawkc were the speakers #CPC18 1/8 — Enoch Lieu (@enochcafe) September 30, 2018

The volunteer who was slapped also left the room. His request to see the woman’s press badge was refused, with the latter saying: “You bullied me. This guy bullied me.”

The student was slapped twice in the incident, the Hong Kong Watch statement said.

CCTV could not be reached for comments on Monday.