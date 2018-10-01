Police officers from an organised crime unit warned they were monitoring every word and movement by independence activists during a protest march through Hong Kong on Monday afternoon.

A police source said officers would be focusing on any mention of support for the Hong Kong National Party, the separatist group banned by the Security Bureau last week on the grounds it posed a threat to national security and public order.

But activists said they expected to be watched, and would avoid explicitly spelling out their support for the group during the march.

Any person who claims to be a party member or provides “any aid” to HKNP may commit an offence under the Societies Ordinance, although legal experts have said simply chanting support for HKNP would likely not be seen as “aid”.

Some 20 pro-independence activists from Studentlocalism, Students Independence Union and Hong Kong National Front are expected to turn up at Southorn Playground in Wan Chai at 2.30pm, before joining a march held by a separate group.

Paladin Cheng, who helped liaise with three active independence groups, told the Post they would be chanting for “Hong Kong independence” most of the time, and avoid mentioning the party, or chanting “Support HKNP”.

“We would be chanting ‘more suppression will draw more resistance’ because no one could imagine under China’s ‘one country, two systems’, there would ever be a party ban,” he said.

Cheng said protesters needed to be careful to avoid breaking any laws.

“The term ‘aid to unlawful society’ is very blurry, and we have to ensure participants feel at ease to join our rally.

“The government may come up all the funny tricks against the independence camp, and it’s best to play safe and minimise the risk.”

Officers from the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, who have been assigned to coordinate all investigations in relation to the HKNP, will monitor the activists during their protests.

One source said officers equipped with video recording equipment would also film the march, and record what activists say during the protests.

“If necessary, officers will look into the recordings to gather evidence and seek legal advice from the Department of Justice to see whether what is said in the protests is illegal, or breaches the law [under the Societies Ordinance],” the source said.

The source did not believe chanting support for the party broke the law, but it would be illegal if any protesters claimed to be a member of the party.

“But we will have to look into the full context of what is said, and then seek advice from the Department of Justice,” the source said.

A second source said it was unlikely the force would make high-profile arrests during the protest, “but we must follow up if they break the law”.

Apart from staging their own rally, the pro-independence activists plan to join the demonstration held separately by Civil Human Rights Front, which will march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty.

Standing up for freedom of speech and assembly is among the key demands of the CHRF, alongside other requests such as urging the Legislative Council to look into the safety risks of the Sha Tin-Central rail link, which has been plagued by shoddy work scandals.

According to Cheng, the independence activists plan to leave the march at police headquarters in Wan Chai, which is about 10 minute walk from the government buildings.



