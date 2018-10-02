A reporter from mainland China arrested in Britain for slapping a student volunteer at a conference attended by Hong Kong democracy activists was released by police without charges, after the Chinese embassy in London intervened in the matter.

State broadcaster CCTV, in a report late on Monday night, described what happened to its employee Kong Linlin, 48, on Sunday as “ridiculous” and demanded Britain take action to protect the rights of Chinese journalists so such events would not be repeated.

“After the Chinese embassy in Britain made solemn representation, and after the pressure of public opinion, the British police have released Kong Linlin in a short period of time,” CCTV said.

The broadcaster quoted an unnamed lawyer as saying that Kong had been released without charges, that the journalist had just been carrying out her duties and that the conference organisers had acted “inappropriately”.

According to CGTN, CCTV’s English-language station, the broadcaster has demanded an apology from the organisers.

Kong was arrested by West Midlands police on suspicion of common assault after she slapped a student volunteer, Enoch Lieu, at a conference in Birmingham, twice on Sunday.

Both were at the event organised by London-based NGO Hong Kong Watch and Britain’s Conservative Party Human Rights Commission. It centred on the erosion of elements such as freedom, autonomy and the rule of law in Hong Kong.

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists Martin Lee Chu-ming, founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party; scholar Benny Tai Yiu-ting, co-founder of the Occupy movement; and student leader Nathan Law Kwun-chung spoke at the event.

Near the end of the conference, Benedict Rogers, deputy chairman of the human rights commission and founder of Hong Kong Watch, said he was neither pro-China nor anti-China.

“I want China and its people to succeed. I am a critic of the current Chinese government and the way it treats its people, but I am pro-China [towards the] country … and I believe it is in both China’s and Britain’s interests for Hong Kong to succeed,” he said.

Rogers was at the centre of a row between Hong Kong and Britain last October after he was barred from entering the city.

After Rogers made his remarks, Kong stood up and shouted at him: “You are a liar. You are anti-China. You want to separate China. And you are not even Chinese. The rest are all traitors.”

Lieu tried to get her to leave the venue and was slapped twice, according to the account he posted on Twitter.

Rogers said in statement on Monday night that more than 80 witnesses saw Kong slap the volunteer.

"She should apologise immediately, and the Chinese government should retract their statement," Rogers said, referring to the Chinese embassy's statement that the event organisers should apologise to Kong.

"At a party conference in the UK, we have every right to discuss Hong Kong, not least because Britain has legal obligations to the people of Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration. Under this treaty, lodged at the United Nations, Hong Kong affairs are still very much Britain’s concern," Rogers added.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 after 150 years of colonial rule. The declaration states that the "one country, two systems" principal under which the city has a high degree of autonomy shall be in place until 2047.

Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Chris Yeung Kin-hing said Kong’s behaviour at the conference had been very inappropriate.

“She mixed up her role as a journalist with the role of a commentator,” Yeung said. “A journalist can challenge a speaker’s arguments, but the way she acted was way too emotional.”

Kong had painted a negative image of Chinese journalists and the Chinese government, Yeung said, adding that CCTV should apologise to the conference organisers.

After her release, Kong has not made new posts on her social media accounts but has “liked” or shared posts supporting her.

One of those was a post on Weibo – China’s microblogging site – from Chinese columnist Li Mu saying that it was conference staff who first touched the reporter, so she too could call police. Li suggested that Kong consult her lawyers to see if she could report the bodily contact now that the conference was over.

He Yanke, a CCTV journalist, wrote on his Weibo that he was standing with Kong.

But not everyone was supportive.

“As a journalist, shouldn’t she just report the facts objectively and let the audience judge? If she was not there as a journalist that day and was just there on her personal capacity, that would have been a different story,” a Weibo user calling himself Chen Quqen wrote.