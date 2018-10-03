A Hong Kong university president has denied taking back a “democracy wall” for students to post pro-independence messages, saying management stepped in because the student union refused to follow the rules.

The wall – a bulletin board for students to express their views – at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom has for more than a week been the site of a territorial battle between the student union, who claim to manage it, and the university which argues management was just delegated to the union.

The row began last Monday when the union relaxed rules of posting on the wall following an unprecedented government ban against the separatist Hong Kong National Party.

“The student union arbitrarily changed the rules … without seeking consent from the university,” Timothy Tong Wai-cheung, president of the PolyU said on Wednesday. “We requested they follow the original rules but they refused. Therefore, our management is now directly managing the wall.”

When no action was taken to remove a small poster bearing the Chinese characters for “Hong Kong independence”, which appeared two days after the rules were relaxed, the board was covered with large sheets of red paper on Saturday.

The student union and 37 other campus groups demanded the covering be removed by noon on Wednesday, though on Tuesday afternoon it was torn down by a student.

On Wednesday morning the red paper had returned, along with several posters displaying the original rules of posting and a stern reminder from the university’s management that the wall was not managed by the student union.

When asked whether the decision was related to the pro-independence posters, Tong said: “Posting content that contravenes the Basic Law [Hong Kong’s mini-constitution] is a separate issue.”

Lam Wing-hang, president of the PolyU student union insisted the union did not need the university management’s consent or approval to change the rules.

“Throughout the meetings we have had [in the past week], the management never pointed out why the new rules are wrong,” Lam said. “They said we could discuss the rules only after we agreed to give up the new rules.

“[Tong] is just trying to pass the buck to the student union and make other students feel it is no big deal [for the management to take back the wall].”

Lam said the students would “escalate action” if the university missed Wednesday’s noon deadline to remove the red paper covering but declined to disclose details of the actions.

The students had earlier called on PolyU management to remove the red paper, apologise, promise no more intervention of premises managed by the student union and to remove a surveillance camera that has been monitoring the wall around the clock.