Hong Kong has refused to renew the visa of the vice-president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) after he chaired a controversial talk by an independence activist in August.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle said the rejection could have been linked to the talk, by Andy Chan Ho-tin in August.

“The Hong Kong authorities have rejected an application to renew the work visa of Victor Mallet, Asia news editor at the Financial Times,” a spokeswoman for the newspaper headquartered in London said on Friday.

“This is the first time we have encountered this situation in Hong Kong, and we have not been given a reason for the rejection.”

Mallet, a seasoned journalist, became the FCC’s vice-president last year.

Former city leader Leung Chun-ying repeatedly attacked the club in August over its decision to host Chan, then convenor of the Hong Kong National Party (HKNP), for a lunch talk.

Chan’s party was then facing an unprecedented ban by the government on grounds of national security and public safety. It was officially outlawed last month.

Mallet had argued that the FCC was upholding freedom of expression, and views from people across the political spectrum should be permitted, after China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the club to call off the talk.

In a subsequent open letter to Mallet, Leung said he was “gravely concerned” about Mallet’s logic as that effectively meant the club would not “draw any line against criminals and terrorists”.

Chan, speaking on Friday in a personal capacity, said the move was a reprisal for the club's decision to host him. He condemned it, saying it was “really a big deal”.

“It has dealt a severe blow to the city’s press freedom, and will greatly affect Hong Kong's image as well,” he said. “It is really a big deal. How could the government refuse to renew the visa of a journalist without even offering any reason?”

Former security minister Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee agreed the refusal could have been linked to Chan’s talk.

“The Hong Kong government could have identified [Mallet] as a main organiser, and think that he does not respect the sovereignty of our country,” Ip said.

Basic Law Committee member Priscilla Leung Mei-fun said the FCC had “breached the bottom line” of the “one country, two systems” principle – under which the city is ruled by Beijing, but promised a high degree of autonomy – by hosting Chan.

“I think this incident has given a clear message to the Hong Kong public that the zero tolerance for pro-independence talk has been escalated to a state level,” she said.

Democratic Party legislator James To Kun-sun said he too thought the rejection was payback by the government, whilst condemning the move.

Andy Chan

Andy Chan

“I suspect it is a retaliation measure, and the government is sending a very wrong message to the international community, that Hong Kong is just another city in China,” To said.

Legislator Claudia Mo Man-ching, who convenes the pro-democracy camp’s meetings, described the decision as “very political” and a “bad precedent”.

“We are telling the international press that Hong Kong can only accept people who will ‘good-mouth’ Hong Kong,” she said.

Chris Yeung Kin-hing, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, said it was extremely rare for the government to not renew any journalist’s visa. He urged the authorities to come clean on the reasons behind the decision.

“The government should explain it clearly or else it will be seen as relating to the FCC and Chan,” he said. “It would further hamper the city’s free speech and press freedom.”

It was only in mainland China that journalists had visa applications rejected on apparently political grounds, he said.

“Has Beijing exerted any pressure on Hong Kong? If yes, that has already eroded the high degree of autonomy which Hong Kong enjoys,” he lamented. “It would be worse if it is only a second-guess by Hong Kong officials.”

Yeung feared it would not be an isolated incident, and said the ban could create a chilling effect, encouraging self-censorship.

By 4.30pm on Friday, the Immigration Department had not responded to a request for comment.