A British journalist who had his work visa renewal denied by the Hong Kong government was allowed to enter the city for seven days only when he returned on Sunday night, even though tourists can visit for up to six months.

“The Financial Times’ Asia news editor Victor Mallet was permitted entry into Hong Kong on a seven-day visitor visa as he returned from an international trip on October 7. This follows the rejection to renew his routine work visa,” a statement issued on Monday by the newspaper headquartered in London said.

“Immigration officials did not provide an explanation for the shortened visitor visa and we continue to seek clarification from the authorities about the rejection of his work visa renewal.”

Mallet, who was away from Hong Kong last week and returned from Bangkok on Sunday night, was understood to have been questioned at immigration and entered the city as a tourist since his work visa was no longer valid.

British tourists are allowed to visit Hong Kong for up to six months without a visa.

Mallet’s visa renewal rejection – which came to light on Friday – was linked to his role as the Foreign Correspondents’ Club’s (FCC) first vice-president, where he chaired a talk by Hong Kong National Party convenor Andy Chan Ho-tin in August despite strong objections from the city’s government and Beijing.

